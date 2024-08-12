EA Sports FC 25 announces 13 new Heroes coming to the beautiful game

EA Sports has announced 13 new Heroes that will be making their debut in EA Sports FC 25 and EA Sports FC 25 Mobile. Each of the heroes will be able to grow with player’s Ultimate Team as well, just as they did in their football careers. Everyone that pre-orders the Ultimate Edition will receive a day one ‘Origin Hero’ item available from Early Access which automatically upgrades to a ‘Prime Hero’ item on November 28.

To celebrate the announcement, a brand-new trailer has been released showing off Eden Hazard, Tim Howard, Laura Georges, and Maicon transforming from debutants to heroes, showing off their own individual abilities.

“There’s a lot of heroes in this beautiful game that we love across the globe, and the fact that I’m one of the FC Heroes this year is special to me,” said Tim Howard. “I’m excited to play in goal in FC 25.”

The complete roster of new heroes coming to EA Sports FC 25 are as follows:

Blaise Matuidi

Celia Šašić

Eden Hazard

Fara Williams

Guti

Jaap Stam

Jamie Carragher

Laura Georges

Maicon

Marek Hamšík

Mohammed Noor

Tim Howard

Zé Roberto

“It can be a well-timed challenge, a gut-busting run, a last minute winner or anything in-between, hero status amongst the fans is a badge of honor for any footballer,” said Charlie Villiers, Sr. Director, Franchise Marketing EA SPORTS FC. “With this year’s incredible set of Heroes launching in Ultimate Team this September, we wanted to capture the moments that signalled their commitment to the club and celebrate these players’ journeys to cement hero status.”

We were fortunate enough to play EA Sports FC 25 recently and said, “If it sounds like I’m flitting between opinions and things I’ve noticed, it’s because I’m so excited by EA Sports FC 25. There’s a lot I didn’t get to see in the preview, but the fact I noticed how games feel differently to last year is a clear indication that EA has something great on its hands. Passing feels more grounded, player AI has been improved to make tactics feel important, and goalkeepers being more impressive means goals aren’t always a given. Finally, with Rush, all the big game modes are going to be much more fun. It doesn’t feel like some arbitrary new mode, but an exciting inclusion into every facet of EA’s upcoming sequel.”

Check out the trailer featuring some of the Heroes coming to EA Sports FC 25 here: