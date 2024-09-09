EA Sports FC 25 top-rated men and women’s player ratings revealed

EA has released the top 25 player ratings for both men and women in EA Sports FC 25, and there are some nice surprises. You can see all of them below:

Aitana Bonmatí, 91

Kylian Mbappé, 91

Rodri, 91

Erling Halaand, 91

Jude Bellingham, 90

Alexia Putellas, 90

Vinicius Jr., 90

Caroline Graham Hansen, 90

Kevin De Bruyne, 90

Sam Kerr, 90

Harry Kane, 90

Martin Ødegaard, 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 89

Sophia Smith, 89

Alisson, 89

Thibaut Courtois, 89

Ada Hegerberg, 89

Lautaro Martinez, 89

Mapi León, 89

Virgil Van Dijk, 89

Marc-André ter Stegen, 89

Mohammed Salah, 89

Phil Foden, 88

Marie Katoto, 88

Lionel Messi, 88

“As this year’s cover star, it’s incredible to be one of the highest rated players in such a legendary game,” said Jude Bellingham. I’m excited to see where this season will go and hopefully I can level up again for next years ratings”

“It’s an honour to be amongst the highest rated players and the highest rated female athlete in such a legendary game,” said Aitana Bonmatí. “I’m proud to be a global ambassador for FC 25 and for the fact that EA SPORTS is investing in a woman in a forward position. This is reflected in the game and I’m happy to be part of it.”

“I’m so excited for the EA SPORTS FC 25 Ratings to drop” said Sophia Smith. “This moment is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, unique skills, and incredible achievements of the talented players across the NWSL, and I can’t wait to see how my own ratings will be reflected in the game.”

As always, there will be some debate as to who isn’t included, but everyone in the list of the EA Sports FC 25 top player ratings deserves to be there. It’s under 20 days until the game releases, and if you want to know anything about it, you can read our extensive coverage right here.