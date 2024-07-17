EA Sports FC 25 Career | What is coming to the mode this year?

The career mode in EA Sports FC 24 made a few tweaks to the formula with coaching being one of the main additions, but this year it looks as though some bigger features are coming. From implementing the new Rush mode into the youth academy and the new Live Start Points and Snapshots giving you a place to compete in the real world through the game, the career in EA Sports FC 25 is sounding very exciting. We’ve put together everything we know about this year’s career mode.

EA Sports FC 25 career: Live Start Points and Snapshots

Live Start Points are being introduced, allowing players to jump into any week of a professional season and take the reigns of their club. At the point of where you jump in, it will include all the transfers, suspensions, injuries, and stats of the team selected. This will be available for 11 official leagues including the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Snapshots are another cool feature that lets you takeover after specific moments that occur during the season. For example, you could manage Borussia Dortmund after Sancho transfers from Manchester United, Liverpool after the departure of Klopp, or during the battle of the big free from the 2023/24 season involving Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City.

FC IQ and Coaching

The overhaul of tactics in EA Sports FC 25 known as FCIQ will play a big role in career. You’ll now ne able to hire specific coaches to help players get familiar with tactics and not just their position. For example, while Haaland fitted in well with Pep’s signature Tika-Taka, in the game you can hire a coach to help him become more natural with it. This will feature across all the different tactical styles, and adds another layer to the coaching dynamic brought in last year.

Rush and the Youth Academy

The youth academy has always felt tacked on in recent years. I know when I play I rarely see it as anything more than a way to beef up my first-team when I’m low on support, or an arbitrary thing to focus on when I need to please the board by signing to my first team. Great effort has been put into making your youth squad an integral part of your career as manager. You can now select four positions for your scout to find younger players for the academy with three focused roles. Also, thanks in large part to Cranium technology, players in the youth academy will also look younger.

The big new Rush mode will play a massive role in your youth academy, and it was by far the most exciting thing coming this year. You’ll be able to play with your youth team in Rush matches to help give you a feel for how they play before either promoting to the first team or adjusting their growth and progression. There will also be youth tournaments every two months, allowing you to push them competitively.

Women’s Career Mode

Women have become a huge part of the series for a while now, and every year EA are going one further in order to bring them further into the game. In EA Sports FC 25, there will be a woman’s career for six official leagues around the world, including the WSL, NWSL, Liga F, and Google Pixel-Frauen Bundesliga.

New customisation and UI

Players will now get to have more customisation over how their careers can be played. Transfers and tactics can be completely removed for a more streamlined experience, meaning you can just focus on gameplay and matchdays. AI Behaviour can be changed so that playing the same team twice in the same season can play out very differently as they could be more aggressive or take more shots outside of the box.

The UI has been streamlined to make it easier to get around the menus during your season, but also, a new social media feed will provide updates as if scrolling through X. EA is partnering with various media outlets to provide authenticity, but the coolest addition to these feeds is the developer’s partnership with transfer god and sports journalist Fabrizio Romano is a part of the game. Seeing my signings announced by him is going to be a small yet awesome little feature.

Player Careers with Icons and Origin Stories

For players who enjoy managing specific players throughout their careers will now be able to play as one of seven footballing icons from the beginning of their careers until the end. These stars are Kelly Smith, R9 Ronaldo, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Thierry Henry, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

When selecting your own player to take through a career, something known as an Origin Story will be able to be chosen, giving your player a history. Are you returning from a life-threatening injury, born to play football from an early age, or something else? These origin stories are going to be something cool for those that was more customisation from their player.