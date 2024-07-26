No Rest for the Wicked gets “The Crucible” update, is now Deck verified

Moon Studio has released an update for No Rest for the Wicked called “The Crucible” which revamps systems, and adds new items, enemies, and more.

Since the game launched into early access, Moon Studio says it has been “prioritized bug fixing and other hotfixes for the first month; standard stuff for newly released games”. The team adds that “Taking stock of how that first month of hotfixes and patches went, we feel we accomplished quite a bit — Controller Remapping, DLSS/FSR Upscaling, 32:9 support, improvements to game systems like Durability and Inventory, localization fixes/improvements and much more. Since that initial rapid-fire deployment, we’ve been entering a new phase of development internally.”.

This has resulted in “The Crucible”, the first content update for the game, with a new trailer below:

You can check out a full, detailed list of all the updates, changes, and more, but here’s a briefer summary:

All New Cerim Crucible: we’ve more than tripled the number of randomized chambers within the Crucible, introduced a whole new art theme, added a brand new vendor, and introduced an entirely new gameplay system called Echoes.

we’ve more than tripled the number of randomized chambers within the Crucible, introduced a whole new art theme, added a brand new vendor, and introduced an entirely new gameplay system called Echoes. New Cerim Crucible Vendor | The Seneschal: What we mean to it, and who it once was, is a mystery. But it feeds on Gloamseed, which gets dropped throughout the Crucible. The more we progress through the Crucible, the more Gloamseed we can feed to the Seneschal – who will do things for us like sell Fallen Embers, refined resources, Exalt our weapons, and unlock new features within the Crucible in the future.

What we mean to it, and who it once was, is a mystery. But it feeds on Gloamseed, which gets dropped throughout the Crucible. The more we progress through the Crucible, the more Gloamseed we can feed to the Seneschal – who will do things for us like sell Fallen Embers, refined resources, Exalt our weapons, and unlock new features within the Crucible in the future. New Enemy Faction | The Gloam: The Gloam are a brand new group of enemies that can be found inside the Crucible – and in later Updates they will also appear in the overworld as well.

The Gloam are a brand new group of enemies that can be found inside the Crucible – and in later Updates they will also appear in the overworld as well. Exalted Gear: The Seneschal allows Cerim to boost their items in an entirely new way – by upgrading them to the status of Exalted. This is a permanent change that raises stats and improves Enchantments.

The Seneschal allows Cerim to boost their items in an entirely new way – by upgrading them to the status of Exalted. This is a permanent change that raises stats and improves Enchantments. Extended Regions: Although most of this Update is focused on the Cerim Crucible, there were a few places where we just couldn’t help ourselves. So we’ve also extended some regions of the overworld, like the Black Trench and the Nameless Pass, so there’s even more secrets and surprises for players to seek out and explore in those areas.

Although most of this Update is focused on the Cerim Crucible, there were a few places where we just couldn’t help ourselves. So we’ve also extended some regions of the overworld, like the Black Trench and the Nameless Pass, so there’s even more secrets and surprises for players to seek out and explore in those areas. New Combat Enhancements | Freeze & Shatter, Rip & Tear: Combat has also been enhanced with punchier kill effects. Watch enemies explode from fireballs, shatter from an attack after being frozen in ice and smashed to pieces with heavy weapons!

Combat has also been enhanced with punchier kill effects. Watch enemies explode from fireballs, shatter from an attack after being frozen in ice and smashed to pieces with heavy weapons! Stray Animals: We’ve also added stray animals. You can pet them when the opportunity arises! It makes us happy and we think you will like it too!

On top of that, the game is now Steam Deck verified, and has had CPU performance improvements, smoother area transitions, cinematic polish, memory optimisation, and “hundreds of fixes and improvements”.

No Rest for the Wicked is out now on PC via Steam early access.