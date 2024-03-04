No Rest For the Wicked launches in Early Access on April 18

Moon Studios and publishers Private Division have announced that their highly-anticipated “precision ARPG” No Rest For the Wicked will launch into Steam Early Access on April 18, 2024. Previously known for gorgeous, atmospheric Metroidvanias Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Moon Studios have turned their hand to an altogether more brutal – yet no less beautiful – world.

No Rest For the Wicked takes place in Isola Sacra, a dark fantasay world beset by dangers on all sides. Into this stunning, hand-crafted world comes you – the hero of the hour, to stand against the tide of darkness by dodge-rolling behind it and stabbing it in the back. Lifting combat elements from the Soulslike genre, No Rest For the Wicked promises to be challenging, requiring patience, precision and timing to survive.

In the recent “Wicked Inside” Showcase, Moon Studios’ founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol reveal details about the upcoming action-RPG such as the game’s weapons and enhancements, the beautiful painterly world, and its so-called “Soft Class System”. The Showcase also reveals details about “Alive”, No Rest For the Wicked’s endgame content. Check out the video here for a sneak peak at the city of Sacrement on Isola Sacra, and a reveal of one of the game’s brutal boss encounters against Warrick the Torn.

While No Rest For the Wicked borrows elements from the Soulslike genre such as the steep difficulty, upgrade and crafting system, and intricate, intertwining level design, there are no bonfires or corpse runs here. There is, however, colour-coded loot and character builds to allow you to approach the challenge in different ways.

The official reveal trailer can be viewed here, to give you a further glimpse at what to expect when the game hits early access in April this year.

No Rest For the Wicked will launch into Steam earlly access on April 18, 2024, and will be released on consoles at a later date.