Ori and the Will of the Wisps | Complete Boss Guide

by on September 17, 2020
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Boss Guide
 

If you’ve found your way to this page, you’re probably a fan of Moon Studios‘ latest indie-Metroidvania adventure, but with our Ori and the Will of the Wisps boss guide, we’ll help you master the game, and defeat any of the tricky bosses you’ll find in the gorgeous experience.

You can find our video review of the game on our YouTube Channel, but for now, we’ll waste no time and get right to helping you through the big boss enemies.

Obviously the below links contain big spoilers for Ori and the Will of the Wisps so proceed with caution. Also, just to note that after a certain point in the game some bosses can be tackled in any order, so the list order you see below might not necessarily match up with your experience of the game.

Click each boss’s name or the image associated to go right through to our guide for that boss. Enjoy!

Howl

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Boss Guide

The Horn Beetle

Ori Horned Beetle

Foul Presence (Escape)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Boss Guide

Kwolok (Escape)

Kwolok

Avalanche (Escape)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Boss Guide

Mora

Ori and the Will of the Wisps boss guide: codyceps

Sand Worm (Escape)

Willow Stone (Mini-Boss)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Boss Guide

Shriek

Originally posted on March 12, 2020

