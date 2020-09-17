Ori and the Will of the Wisps | Complete Boss Guide

If you’ve found your way to this page, you’re probably a fan of Moon Studios‘ latest indie-Metroidvania adventure, but with our Ori and the Will of the Wisps boss guide, we’ll help you master the game, and defeat any of the tricky bosses you’ll find in the gorgeous experience.

You can find our video review of the game on our YouTube Channel, but for now, we’ll waste no time and get right to helping you through the big boss enemies.

Obviously the below links contain big spoilers for Ori and the Will of the Wisps so proceed with caution. Also, just to note that after a certain point in the game some bosses can be tackled in any order, so the list order you see below might not necessarily match up with your experience of the game.

Click each boss’s name or the image associated to go right through to our guide for that boss. Enjoy!

Originally posted on March 12, 2020