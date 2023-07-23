The Nightweaver is the main world boss for the Losomn (Dran) area of Remnant 2, and can be found in The Tormented Asylum. It can be quite a tricky boss, because of how quicks he is and how powerful and deadly some of her attacks can be. Therefore you may need some tips on how to take her down effectively

Here at God is a Geek, we’ve beaten The Nightweaver, and here’s everything you need to know to beat it too in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 | How to beat The Nightweaver

Stage 1 Arena

This is a boss with two stages. The first stage takes place outside the Asylum with a similar layout to where you fought Ripsaw. As with that boss fight you’ll want to be aware of what’s behind you because the arena can be deceptively tight in places, and the last thing you want is to get trapped in the corner with The Nightweaver bearing down on you.

Attacks to watch out for

The Nightweaver is incredibly quick and can lunge at you from quite a distance away so, if she winds up for this, try and dodge away from it to avoid taking damage. She obviously has melee attacks too, so keeping your distance and shooting is the age-old tactic at this point and works well. She will also dive up high into the air and slam back down in a quick motion, so if you see this dodge away from her to avoid it.

Having said that, be prepared for some pain from a distance too. The Nightweaver can fire a round of homing crystals at you which are tricky to avoid unless you can time your dodge at the last second. She can also pause fire blue fireballs at you. Whilst these aren’t homing, like the crystals, they move quite quickly so will still require movement to dodge.

Arachnophobia

To make matters worse, The Nightweaver can also summon numerous blue spiders from her chest, that will run and hunt you down. It is best to try and deal with these quickly – melee attacks can work very well to take out a few in quick succession. Then, when the grunts are down you can divert your attention back to The Nightweaver proper.

Prepare for Stage 2

Once her health bar is depleted, she’ll fall to the ground, in a glowing pile. Heal up and ready yourself and then go and inspect the body. She will (unsurprisingly) not be dead, and will grab your character in a quick cutscene. You will be teleported to the second stage arena which is inside the Asylum this time. In many ways despite being smaller, this arena feels easier to navigate with fewer obstructions between you and Nightweaver.

Differences in Stage 2

The Nightweaver will now tend to crawl along the floor rather than fly about, and so will more often than not lung quickly at you which you’ll need to dodge. She will also look to pass through the walls of the Asylum into the smaller rooms. You can engage her in them, but it’s a lot safer to wait for her to return to the larger lobby area where you have more space. The choice is yours.

Her attacks from Stage 1 – most notably the homing crystals and the spiders appear in Stage 2, so be prepared for those, but for the most part, she’ll stick to relentless lunges.

Keep dodging her attacks, and pelting her with bullets, and she should go down. Congratulations, you’ve beaten The Nightweaver in Remnant 2

Why not check out our other Remnant 2 guides: