Remnant 2 | How to upgrade weapons

If you want to survive in the harsh worlds of Remnant 2, you’re going to need the best gear you can get. As you can’t upgrade armour and can only boost Mutators and weapons, you’ll be spending a lot of time – and resources – pumping up your arsenal. Here’s how to upgrade weapons in Remnant 2.

First, you’re going to need scrap. Lots of scrap. Secondly, iron. This resource comes in three types in Remnant 2: iron, forged iron, and galvanised iron. Then you’ll need to go visit Rigs in Ward 13. As in From the Ashes, you’ll find him sharing a workshop with McCabe. He’ll upgrade your guns and melee weapons for increasing amounts.

Scrap can be found from defeated enemies and looting chests. While the same can be said of iron, you’ll also see that just lying around the landscape with a bright yellow glow. Hoover up as much as you can, because it never feels like you’ve got enough.

But what about your special, unique weapons? There are actually two ways to upgrade them. You can either take them to Rigs and pay scrap and Lumenite Crystals or you can farm bosses and world zones. Any weapon you find that you already have, or any boss material you collect that McCabe already turned into a weapon will add a +1 modifier to the item.

Not only does this let you save up your Lumenite, but it gives you a reason to go back and replay certain dungeons, and means co-op runs are never a waste of time. Now you know how to upgrade your guns and melee weapons in Remnant 2.

Why not check out our other Remnant 2 guides: