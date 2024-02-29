Remnant 2 adds crossplay, balance changes, and new aberration event via new update

Developer Gunfire Games has released an update for Remnant 2 that has finally added cross-play to the game, meaning you can get playing with friends on different systems right now.

Announced via the official news blog, the team says: “We’re thrilled to announce the addition of Crossplay, a highly anticipated feature in Remnant II! Now, players can unite against the Root, irrespective of their chosen platform. Team up with friends or discover open games across platforms and embark on your journey together”.

Here’s some important information on the addition, though:

For console players, Crossplay is set to on by default. This setting will affect your ability to see other games (including friend’s games) within the game if their Crossplay setting is set to “off”. If you can’t see a friend’s game in-game, then confirm that you have matching Crossplay settings. The “off” setting will prevent you from joining another game that have Crossplay enabled.

The team also says that “Settings on PC that use frame generation currently blocks the Epic Online Services Overlay, which is required for Crossplay functionality of joining friends in game. You can still accept invites using the Epic launcher prior to starting the game and join that way if you wish to use frame generation in game”.

Among other updates (quality of life, balance, and more), the second big aberration event has come as part of the cross-play celebrations. Gunfire Games says details the event as follows:

The Root have seized yet another opportunity to unleash a horde of menacing Aberrations across all worlds! From February 29th to March 5th, gear up and face this challenge head-on. Defeat these sinister foes and collect the elusive Corrupted Shards, a rare material with untold potential. Head over to the enigmatic Dwell in Ward 13, where you can trade these Corrupted Shards to craft corrupted versions of some NEW special weapons. Show the Root that even in the darkest of times, our resolve shines brighter than ever!

Apparently a larger balance patch is planned for the second DLC, too.

Remnant 2 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series S|X (and in Game Pass), and on PC.