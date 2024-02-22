Gigantic: Rampage Edition is coming back in a big way | Hands-on preview

Having recently revisited the newly-revived Paragon: The Overprime, I started thinking about other hero shooters we unceremoniously lost in the Overwatch / Apex: Legends massacres. Battleborne was one that sprang instantly to mind, along with Xbox and PC shooter Gigantic from Perfect World and Gearbox. Imagine my surprise, then, when I was invited to take part in a hands-on reveal of Gigantic: Rampage Edition, a larger-than-life resurrection of the giant-bashing blaster heading to Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on April 9.

Those who played Gigantic will remember a colourful and charming but ultimately doomed hero shooter where two teams of fighters battled for energy nodes to power a colossus – a colossus that would then duke it out with the enemy’s own gargantuan beast until only one remained. It was a curious and unique set-up, but one that wasn’t enough to keep Gigantic afloat in a veritable sea of similar hero shooters.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition brings back everything we remember, with some added perks for fans and newcomers. For a start, all twenty-three heroes are returning from the original release, along with a couple of new characters who never made it into the roster, Roland and Kajir. I played a few rounds with the guys at Gearbox and felt immediately at home bounding around as bow-wielding deer, Voden.

Playing Gigantic again after so many years felt odd but comfortable, and while tearing up the boards of the new map, Picaro Way, I couldn’t help but smile. The new mode, Rush, sees the standard Gigantic gameplay loop condensed into a faster-paced, more accessible version, as you charge around the map occupying nodes that will power your Titan. Collect 100 units of energy and the Titans will clash, at which point it’s all hands to the ready as you attempt to either defend your giant or hammer the enemy’s.

One of Gigantic’s strengths is its massively diverse roster of heroes. From anthropomorphic animals to robots and humans, each brims with personality and colour. It’s aided by the Build system, which allows you customise each hero’s abilities and stats to better suit a specific playstyle. Voden, for example, can be customised to either do more direct damage or heal a greater amount of HP using his bow skills. While each hero comes with two pre-made Builds, you can create and name three more to allow you to switch before or even during a match.

Each 5v5 battle is a frantic affair, with quick respawns launching you back into the action and the ability to switch Builds and characters with each death. You’ll earn XP and Hero Tokens as you play that allow you to unlock skills, Heroes, and cosmetics – and everything can be earned in-game without the need to spend a single penny of real money. Perhaps one of the most important features coming at launch is cross-platform play, so you can play with your friends across multiple gaming platforms and devices. All in all, Gigantic: Rampage Edition is set to revive the fan-favourite shooter for a new generation, and I can’t wait to jump back in.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is developed by Abstraction Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. It is set for release on Xbox, PC (via Steam), and PlayStation on April 9th 2024, priced at $19.99.