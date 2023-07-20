Remnant 2 | How to use Mutators

Remnant 2 introduces a lot of new systems and overhauls older ones, meaning some of it can be a little confusing even to veterans of From the Ashes. One new system involves Mutators, which are utterly essential to endgame builds regardless of your Archetype mix.

But how do you use them, where do you get them, and just what the hell do they do? Well, we’ve got you covered with our guide on how to use Mutators in Remnant 2.

What are Mutators?

Mutators in Remnant 2 are like passive mods. They slot into your kit and provide a multitude of different benefits. For example, the Lithely Mutator increases your reload speed based on how many enemies you killed with your current mag. They can drastically affect your builds, or add a little benefit here and there when you need it.

Essentially, they have replaced Armor Set Bonuses meaning you can wear whatever you like while still equipping up to three Mutators for the perks.

Remnant 2 | How do you get Mutators?

There are two main sources for Mutators. The first is to visit Dwell, the Pan vendor in Ward 13. He sells them for scrap and Relic Dust and will occasionally get a new one in. He will also upgrade them for scrap and Corrupted Lumenite, increasing their efficacy.

How do you use Mutators?

Mutators will slot in any weapon except the grey starting weapons. Any that you find or buy will have a Mutator slot; even the melee weapons you find that don’t have a Mod slot, or unique weapons with a fixed Mod slot, will have a Mutator Slot.

There’s no cost to slot one or remove one, though melee weapons can only equip Mutators with melee effects. Once you equip one (and you can have up to three), the effect is always ready to trigger. Some are continuous buffs, others require certain triggers such as a charged melee attack or a reload.

