Remnant 2 | How to unlock a second Archetype

As with Remnant: From the Ashes, Archetypes determine your starting “class” in Remnant 2 – but to a much greater degree in the sequel. Here, Archetypes form the backbone of your build, each coming with a Prime Perk, a unique Trait, and a spread of Perks and abilities. Initially, you can only choose and equip one, but at a certain point you’ll be able to double up – and that’s where it starts to get really interesting. But how exactly do you unlock a second Archetype in Remnant 2? Read on, and we’ll tell you.

Remnant 2 | How do I choose an Archetype?

First-time players will need to report to a familiar face from the first game when they first reach Ward 13. Little Wallace is all grown up, and he’s able to read fragments of your future, to help determine your path. Which you pick is really up to you, but there are degrees of difficulty here.

The Handler and Medic are arguably the best starting classes. The former has a doggy buddy that can deal damage, take threat, and can be upgraded to heal you and your allies or boost your damage. The latter is, obviously, a healer, and able to regenerate health without needing to use a Relic.

Then there’s the Challenger and Gunslinger, both of whom specialise in very different styles. The Challenger is a brutal tank, built for getting into the thick of it. What makes it tricky is that it requires getting up close to the enemy. The Gunslinger (only unlockable at the start if you preordered) is squishy, and designed to deal damage fast while avoiding direct conflict.

And then the Hunter is arguably the toughest starting Archetype. It takes while to become really good, as the Hunter’s intrinsic Trait simply increases range. You’ll need to stay away from the enemy and deal damage from afar. By the time you’re around level 5 of the Archetype, it starts to become the best damage powerhouse of all five, but it takes a while.

How do I unlock a secondary Archetype?

To unlock the Dual Archetype ability you will first need to spend 10 Trait Points anywhere in your Trait cards. Now you need an engram, an artifact that allows Wallace to unlock a new path for you. You can buy them from the following vendors for 1000 scrap (though you’ll need to find Gunslinger elsewhere):

Challenger: Buy the Old Metal Tool from Reggie

Medic: Buy the Medic Pin from Doc Norah

Handler: Buy the Old Whistle from Mudtooth

Hunter: But the War Medal from Brabus

Now take the item up to Wallace and pay him 1500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals to convert the item into an engram. You can now equip a second Archetype, which will give you all its perks and abilities, and unlock a new trait card that will be active only when the Archetype is live. You can swap your Prime Archetype, too, but be aware that the Prime Perk is only active on your Primary Archetype.

There are also ways to find other engrams in the game to unlock secret Archetypes, such as the Summoner.

