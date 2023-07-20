Remnant 2 | How to unlock the Summoner Archetype

Although the five starting Archetypes in Remnant 2, there are also several “secret” Archetypes to be found in the various worlds and dungeons. We stumbled across one in our review playthrough, the Summoner, and in this guide we’ll tell you where to find it, and how to get the Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2.

What is the Summoner Archetype?

As you might have guessed, this class focuses heavily on summoning companions to fight for you and alongside you. It’s most analogous to, say, a Necromancer build, with perks that boost your summon strengths and the “Regrowth” Trait card that increases your health regen for every active summon.

It’s a massive game-changer in terms of gameplay and build composition, too, with an incredibly different skill set and a whole new suite of build options.

Remnant 2 | How to find the Summoner Archetype

So, this may rely on a little RNG. To unlock the Summoner, you’ll need to find the Bloodmoon Altar. For us, it appeared in the Far Woods area of Yaesha, although we’ve also seen it in the Forgotten Grove area, too. It shows up as a blue icon on the map that looks similar to a save crystal.

Of course, you can’t just pick it up. The Altar sells an Old Grimoire, as well as a melee weapon, two rings, an amulet, and the creepy Knotted Bone armour set. But while there’s a cost of scrap, you’ll also need Bloodmoon Essence – and the game gives you no clue how to get it. Oh, and you’ll need a hell of a lot to unlock everything.

How to farm Bloodmoon Essence

You can only obtain Bloodmoon Essence from one source: killing whisps during a Blood Moon. Unfortunately, this sounds easier than it is.

First of all, a Blood Moon is a randomly occurring event that may or may not be active when you warp into the Far Woods. It’s signified by, you guessed it, a massive crimson moon in the sky. When this happens, you’ll need to travel the map looking for glowing whisps in the sky. You can’t miss them, they don’t fly away, and you can’t miss the essence they drop as it tracks to you.

Sadly, though, they are rare. You’ll only find a total of 12 per Blood Moon and they don’t respawn when you rest or die. Once you have twelve, you need to keep travelling to and from Far Woods until a Blood Moon procs again.

The Grimoire costs 15 Bloodmoon Essence, so you’ll need to do it at least twice. The armour is worth having mostly because it’s badass, but also because it has the highest Blight Resistance, which is handy in Yaesha. There’s also a sword which is kind of ignorable, and some jewellery that boosts the strength of your summons.

I have the Grimoire – now what?

Now take it to Wallace in Ward 13 like the other Archetype items. Pay him 1500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals and he’ll unlock the engram that allows you to equip the Summoner Archetype and raise a little army of minions to do your bidding. So now you know how to unlock the Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2.

Why not check out our other Remnant 2 guides: