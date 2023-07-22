Barghest the Vile is a min-boss from the Losomn (Dran) area of Remnant 2, and can be found in Harvester’s Reach. It can be quite a tricky boss, because of how quick he is and how powerful and deadly some of his attacks can be. Therefore you may need some tips on how to take him down effectively

Here at God is a Geek, we’ve beaten Barghest the Vile, and here’s everything you need to know to beat it too in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 | How to beat Barghest the Vile

Keep your distance

Like Ripsaw, Barghest the Vile is actually an Aberration – that is a stronger version of a large enemy you can find frequently in the game – and this, as the name suggests is a stronger Barghest. These black cat-like creatures can move very quickly, so to give yourself a chance, try and keep some distance between it and you to allow yourself some breathing room.

Swiping Attacks

If Barghest the Vile does get close, you’ll need to be wary of its swipe attacks with its claws. They actually have a large range and are quick too, so dodge roll away as best you can to avoid the damage. Also be sure not to get pinned in a corner of the sewer, as this can be a recipe for disaster, quite quickly.

New tricks

Barghest the Vile can also shoot white fireballs in your general direction. Dodge these as best you can, and also be mindful that they will leave pools of white flame on the ground for a period of time which will cause a burn effect on you if you touch them. Be sure it has cleared before traversing near them.

Clear the arena

You’ll find a lot of the slug-type creatures nearby to this fight, and the electric variant can be particularly annoying in combination with Barghest the Vile. It’s best to either make sure the area is clear before entering the fight or do your best in some downtime with the boss itself to take down these slimy grunts. They can easily surround you and give you a tough time if you’re not careful.

Licking its wounds

The other trick that Barghest the Vile has is that it can heal a decent chunk of its health when it is close to death. It seems to do this only once, but be on the lookout for it. Don’t get too gung-ho thinking you’re close to winning the first time around, as you’ll be in for a shock.

However, before long Barghest the Vile should properly fall. As a reward, you’ll get Dria’s Anklet. This can be traded with the crying man near the beginning of the area. He’ll give you XXX. You’ll also get the Lithely Mutator from Barghest the Vile, and you can now carry on your Remnant 2 adventure.

