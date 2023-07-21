Ripsaw is a min-boss from the Losomn (Dran) area of Remnant 2, and can be found in Morrow’s Parish Sanitorium. He can be quite a tricky boss, because of how quick he is and how powerful and deadly some of his attacks can be. Therefore you may need some tips on how to take him down effectively

Here at God is a Geek, we’ve beaten Ripsaw, and here’s everything you need to know to beat her too in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 | How to beat Ripsaw

Think fast

Likely the first thing you’ll have to deal with when tackling Ripsaw is a quick time event (QTE) that happens almost at the start of the fight. Ripsaw lunges his chainsaw weapons at you and pins you to the ground. Mash the on-screen button prompt (X on an Xbox controller) until the bar is full to escape. Failure to do so leads to a rather gruesome death, and a need to restart the fight after making your way there again from the checkpoint.

Familiar Foe

The good news is, the is unlikely to be the first time you’ve faced this type of enemy before. Ripsaw in boss-form is by and large a souped-up version of the same enemy you’ve likely taken down a few times on your travels already up to this point. His main way of attack is melee attacks with his bladed saw. Keeping your distance and dodging away from him is a good tactic.

New tricks

Ripsaw does however have a couple of new tricks to contend with compared to the enemies you’ve fought before. He can now actually shoot white fireballs from his gun in your general direction. Dodge these as best you can, and also be mindful they will leave pools of white flame on the ground for a period of time which will cause the burn effect on you if you touch it. be sure it is cleared before traversing near them.

Learn the arena

The outside area where you fight might seem quite open, but there are large square areas which are blocked off, and so actually this arena has quite a few tight corridors in reality. And whilst visibility is still good, these narrow channels are perfect for a charge move from Ripsaw which you will want to avoid at all costs. Be aware of your evrinoment. You don’t want to get stuck on some scenery and meet a grisly end.

Wait for your opening

As with he regular enemy, Ripsaw can be stunned with constant gunfire but it seems to happen less frequently here. Your best bet for sustained attacks is to wait until he holds his blade above his head and rams it into the ground. Dodge to avoid it and then let rip with your most powerful weapon. Alternatively wait until he has to “re-rev” up the chainsaw and pummel him then too.

Hopefully, before long Ripsaw should fall. As a reward you’ll get a Trait Point and the Striker Mutator. Also, don’t forget to return to the shed that Ripsaw burst out of for a very hand Simulacrum.

