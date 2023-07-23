As you’re exploring Ward 13 in Remnant 2, you will come across a safe in Ford’s office upstairs. It requires a four-digit code combination to unlock. To find out the code you’ll need to investigate something unusual. And it’s not clear from the safe itself what you need to do.

However, if you follow these steps, you’ll have no trouble unlocking the Ward 13 safe in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 | How to unlock the Ward 13 safe

Step 1: Find the Safe

You’ll likely notice the safe behind you after you’ve spoken to Ford in your office for the first time. Sadly at this point we have no way of knowing the four-digit code, and so you’ll need to progress the story a bit until you can open it.

Step 2: Get the Flashlight

You need to keep progressing the story until you head out with Ford on your adventure out of Ward 13. This means talking to all the people he recommends you talk to before meeting him by the exit and heading through the big metal door.

As you progress down the tunnel, he will hand you a flashlight, which will handily light the way in dark places. But it actually has another purpose. One that we will need to open the safe in Ward 13.

Step 3: Inspect the Flashlight

Head into your Inventory and you’ll see that the Flashlight is actually a Quest item in your inventory. Whilst hovering over it, you’ll want to press the Inspect button. This allows you to rotate the item. Proceed to rotate the flashlight until you can see underneath it.

You should notice underneath the flashlight there is a four-digit code. You may have to rotate it a few times to get the code to appear upright, but the code you will see is 0415.

Step 4: Reach the Red Crystal

Unfortunately despite now identifying the code, you can’t use it yet as you’re locked into your story with Ford. Keep progressing it until you get transported to your first world courtesy of the Red Crystal.

You will now see your first Red Crystal in front of you. You can now warp back to Ward 13 at your leisure, and after a brief interaction, you’ll be able to explore it again as normal.

Step 5: Enter the Code

Now return to the Ward 13 safe in Ford’s office. You can now enter the 0415 into the safe and unlock it. It will open, and you can retrieve the Cargo Control Key.

Step 6: Use the Key

It’s all very well having found this new key, but where do you use it? To use it you actually need to head out to the Red Crystal, and then turn left. You should see in front of you a wire fence, with some large storage containers piled up behind it. Head on through the gap in the fence, and then follow the path in between the containers.

Eventually, you will reach a door that is locked. Luckily we have the key. Use your Cargo Control Key on the door to unlock it and head inside.

Step 7: Claim your Reward

Now it’s time to claim your proper reward for opening the safe. Head on over to the table on the left-hand side of the room, and pick up the item there. It is a brand-new handgun called the MP60-R which shoots like a submachine gun, giving you another loadout option to play around with.

Congratulations you have unlocked the Ward 13 safe in Remnant 2.

