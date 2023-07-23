Whether you want to jump into a friend’s world or have them coop in yours, or you just want to enjoy Remnant 2 with randoms, you’ll need to figure out how the online works. And whilst Remnant 2’s online systems feel simpler and less clunky than other masocore titles, it still can be a little tricky to get to grips with initially.

So we’ve laid out everything you need to know to play Remnant 2 online.

Remnant 2 | How to play online

Solo Play first

Whether you like it or not, there is a story of sorts to Remnant 2, and as such there is a Prologue which acts as a tutorial for the game before the main portion of the game starts. During this section, you’ll learn the basics of the controls and gameplay, and there’s even a boss to test your training on.

You’ll need to keep playing through to your first foray around Ward 13, and then onto your adventure with Ford. Here he shows you a large Red Crystal and then disappears. After a couple more story beats, you’ll be whisked off to a world to begin your adventure. Once you’re in this new world you can begin to play online.

What to do next

The large Red Crystals are your conduits for online play. Interacting with them allows you yourself to join other players’ worlds, and they form the place where visiting players can join you too. Bear this in mind when considering online play.

To join others

To join other people, simply interact with a large Red Crystal and then you’ll be taken to the warp screen. On the bottom-right, you’ll see “Join Game”, so click that. The game will default to searching for games on your current difficulty setting. This is replicated by the skull system above the central wheel which you can amend, to cause another search to take place on that difficulty.

Around the screen will appear circular icons dictating players that are open to you joining them. Hovering over the circle will reveal who the player is, their power level and location as well as how many are in the party (maximum of three allowed).

Join a game, and you will be whisked to their world. When they next interact with the Big Red Crystal, you will appear in their world.

To have others join your world

Firstly for this, you need to make sure your online settings are adjusted accordingly. When you start up the game, and select your character, you’ll notice a bar above “Start Game” which indicates your online preference. It can be set to:

Offline: No one can join you

No one can join you Friends Only: Only people on your friends list on that system may join your world

Only people on your friends list on that system may join your world Public: Anyone can join you

For online play it cannot be set to “Offline”, so adjust it accordingly before starting the game. You could then have people requesting to join you at any point. If you wish to be more in control of the invitations (especially if you have someone specific you want to play with) then go to the menu, select System > Friends. From here you will see a list of your friends, and you can send them an invite to your world by clicking on the face icon.

If people then try to connect, you will get a notification and they will appear as pending in the top-left of your screen. To actually bring them into your world you need to interact with a Big Red Crystal, then they will be thrust into your world. They will be left waiting until you do this.

Note: If you are already touching a Big Red Crystal when someone joins your game, you will need to stop touching it and re-interact with it to trigger bringing the player into your world.

And that’s it, you now know how online works in Remnant 2.

