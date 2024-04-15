No Rest for the Wicked launch trailer released

Developer Moon Studios has released its launch trailer for No Rest for the Wicked, ahead of the Steam April 18th launch date. More specifically, though, the game will launch on Steam on that date in early access, at precisely 5pm UK time.

The team behind the game says that the new trailer “further showcases the painterly art style of the game, while giving a glimpse into the story and some of the characters players will interact with”.

Check it out below:

Private Division (the publisher putting the game out) has confirmed that the title will be available for “a special introductory price of £31.49 on Steam”, and that if you get it during the early access period you will also get the Cerim Armour set. Full details and how to claim the rewards are available on the official site, here. The publisher also confirmed the game will be part of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming, a membership that lets you stream games rather than have them downloaded locally on your devices.

As for why Moon Studios, creator of the Ori games, is doing early access, the team confirms on the Steam page: ” As our most ambitious game to date, we know that we will need your feedback to help us fine tune and build all of Wicked’s various systems and upcoming features into the best they can possibly be”. The team adds that “The 1.0 version of No Rest for the Wicked will be a significantly expanded version of the initial Early Access release”, including features such as 4 player co-op, PvP, expanded story and chapters, and a lot more. The early access version coming this week will include the first chapter and additional quests.

No Rest for the Wicked is coming to PC via Steam early access on April 18th.