No Rest for the Wicked will have “no microtransactions” and a low price for Early Access launch

Moon Studios and Private Division have today revealed that their upcoming “precision” Action-RPG No Rest for the Wicked will launch into early access on April 18 with a special, low introductory price on Steam of £31.49, which knocks £3.50 off the planned price of £34.99. What’s more, if you follow an affilliate link on Private Division’s own website, you’ll get another £3.50 off and be able to snag the game for £27.99.

This news comes along with confirmation from Moon Studios’ Co-founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol that it will feature no microtransactions – everything in the game is earnable in the game, with no cash shop. This comes as a susprise in today’s climate, especially in a loot-based, character-focused action RPG like No Rest for the Wicked. In a month when Capcom’s much-anticiapted sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2 has drawn ire from the gaming community for its microtransactions, this is fantastic news to hear.

Tipped to be a stunningly attractive, highly challenging “Souls-lite” experience, No Rest for the Wicked will also be playable in single player mode offline, without the need for an online connection. Again, this is something that has caused some major unrest among fans of Blizzard’s dungeon-crawler Diablo IV, an action-RPG looter with a permanent online connection that does little but cause lag for those who would rather play the game alone.

These announcements couldn’t come at a better time, and confirm that Moon Studios and Private Division are dedicated to providing a solid, player-friendly experience – even if their game is designed to test your skill and patience. You can see more information about No Rest for the Wicked by checking out the Official Game Overview from the “Wicked Inside” Showcase below:

No Rest for the Wicked will launch into Steam Early Access on April 18, 2024 for the standard price of £34.99.