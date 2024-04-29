Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery announced, coming to PC, consoles, and mobile

Rogueside has announced its newest game: Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery, and it’s coming “soon” to PC, consoles, and mobile.

As you may guess from the title, it’s a follow up to another game, but that was called “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic”, which was released back in October 2023, and sits on a “very positive” ranking on Steam‘s reviews list.

The title is described as a cosy game, and the team says: “Capturing what players loved about the previous game, the latest iteration features enjoyment for the whole family with its playful tone, alongside relaxing and cosy 2D gameplay mechanics designed for all ages to enjoy”, adding: “Featuring beautifully hand-drawn items within interactive landscapes to ignite the imagination through each level, the game invites players on a journey through a serene adventure”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Following the success of their previous title, Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery invites players to uncover brand new secrets, as they experience a charming story across enchanting eras. Players can unleash their creativity with the Map Editor, featuring assets from three magical eras including Noir, Victorian and Sci-Fi to create their own intricately crafted maps to share with the community. The Reality Shift feature seen in Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic returns, adding an extra dimension to the search, allowing players to shift between time and season to explore even more.

Here’s the key features, from the press release:

Relaxing Gameplay: A relaxing and cosy experience is ensured as the game doesn’t feature timers or similar mechanics to put pressure on the player. They’re able to enjoy the game at their own speed.

Map Editor: Players have access to assets from all three eras (Noir, Victorian, and Sci-Fi), giving the ability to bring their imagination to life in the Map Editor, where creations can be shared with the community.

Reality shift: Seen in the previous game, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, the Reality Shift feature makes a return. This allows players to explore a whole host of new objects as they can shift between time and season, giving more depth to each map, enabling more space for storytelling within one map.

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery is coming to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android “soon”.