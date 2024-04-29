Helldivers 2 update nerfs burning damage, reducing it by 15%

A patch has been deployed for Helldivers 2 that nerfs burning damage, reducing it by 15%, as well as a huge amount of weapon changes.

The update is patch 01.000.300 and is all about balance changes to weapons, strategems, and enemies, but also makes a change to the “Spread Democracy” mission.

First up, let’s see the general balance changes:

Armors with armor rating above 100 now also reduce damage on headshots.

Victory poses will now only play for the extracted. (No stolen valor on my ship.)

Burning damage reduced by 15%

The major one here is the burning damage, as that’s a massive change and is one of the things that can really frustrate during sessions. Whether it’s the flaming tornadoes or just a stray flamethrower, it’s surely a change that will please most players.

The amount of weapon changes, however, is huge. The list is below, so let’s get started.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

Slightly smaller explosion

Increased stagger

Decreased number of maximum mags from 12 to 8

Increased number of magazines received from resupply from 6 to 8

Slight reduction in ergonomics

Muzzle velocity increased

LAS-99 Quasar Cannon: Increased recharge time by 5 seconds

BR-14 Adjudicator

Full auto is now the default fire mode

Reduced recoil

Increased maximum mags from 6 to 8

Increased number of magazines received from resupply from 6 to 8

Now placed amongst assault rifles

LAS-98 Laser Cannon

Slightly increased damage

Slightly reduced damage versus large volume bodies

SG-8P Punisher Plasma

Decreased maximum mags from 12 to 8

Increased amount of magazines received from resupply from 6 to 8

Increased projectile speed, but will still keep a similar range

Decreased damage falloff on the explosion

Now placed in the energy weapons category

ARC-12 Blitzer

Increased shots per minute from 30 to 45

Now placed in the energy weapons category

R-36 Eruptor

Decreased number of maximum mags from 12 to 6

Explosion damage drops off slightly faster

LAS-16 Sickle: Decreased amount of magazines from 6 down to 3

LAS-5 Scythe

Increased damage from 300 to 350

Decreased max number of mags from 6 down to 4

RS-422 Railgun

Increased Armor penetration in both safe mode and unsafe mode

Stagger force slightly reduced

MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun: Third person crosshair enabled

63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

Damage increased from 128 to 140

Ergonomics improved

R-63 Diligence: Damage increased from 112 to 125

P-19 Redeemer: Slight increase in recoil

P-2 Peacemaker: Increased damage from 60 to 75

P-8 Senator

Increased damage from 150 to 175

Speedloader added when reloading on an empty cylinder–speeds up reload on empty considerably

LAS-7 Dagger: Increased damage from 150 to 200

AR-19 Liberator: Damage increased from 55 to 60

AR-23C Liberator Concussive: Damage increased from 55 to 65

JAR-5 Dominator: Damage decreased from 300 to 275

AX/AR-23 Guard Dog: Decreased damage by 30%

RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher

Airburst Rocket Launcher will no longer detonate when shot near stratagems (HMG turret, Sentries, Resupplies) and other Helldivers

Reduced proximity radius

Moving onto Stratagems, then:

A/MG-43 Machinegun Sentry: Increased health to match other Sentries

A/ARC-3 Tesla Tower: Increased health by 33%

FAF-14 Spear: Added reload stage reload after the spent missile had been discarded

Here’s the changes to Helldivers 2 enemies:

Bile Spewer and Nursing Spewers movespeed slightly reduced

Hulks: Force required for them to stagger slightly increased

Hulk Scorcher direct flamethrower damage reduced by 20%

Devastator fire rate slightly increased (only the standard devastator)

Gunships sideways movement slightly increased

Scout strider Riders now less vulnerable to explosions

Fog Generators health and armor increased

Gunship spawners now have a much lower cap on how many gunships they can have active at the same time

Here’s the gameplay changes:

Made minor level generation improvements to how we distribute locations throughout the mission map. This should improve variation in distance between objectives, and objectives will likely not spawn as far away from each other as often as before.

Added setting in the options menu gameplay section to disable automatic climbing and vaulting while sprinting.

The Spread Democracy mission otherwise known as "raise the flag" can now be enjoyed on higher difficulties for maximum freedom spreading.

When readying up, Helldivers now salute to ensure maximum democratic readiness.

Added ambience to the Tremor planetary hazard to underline the severity so Helldivers can react accordingly

Shots that ricochet from heavy armored enemies will now properly hit the Helldiver who fired them. Trigger discipline is highly recommended.

Enemy patrol spawning has also been increased when there are less than four players. “The fewer the players the bigger the change”, says Arrowhead, adding “For 4 player missions there will be no change compared to before. The biggest noticeable change will be for solo players at higher difficulties”.

The full list of bug fixes can be found on the patch update page, here.

Helldivers 2 is out now for PC and PS5.