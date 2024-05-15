F1 Manager 2024 release date confirmed, pre-orders now open

Frontier Developments has confirmed the PC and console release date for F1 Manager 2024, and it’s coming on July 23rd. The publisher also confirmed that pre-orders are now open, and have given details of what bonuses will be available.

First up, Frontier says that if you do choose to pre-order, you will get an extra and exclusive “Create A Team” preset livery that replicates the F1 2024 Car Show. On top of that, the deluxe edition will get you 10% off the suggested price of £39.99 / $44.99 / €44.99 as well. The team says that “Deluxe Edition further expands fans’ creative options with five additional classically inspired patterns, providing additional Create A Team livery options, whilst an additional five fictional Race Replay scenarios offer unique single-race challenges.”

Check out the pre-order trailer, just released below, along with some info about the game from the press release:

For the first time, fans can live out their ultimate fantasy by bringing their own team to life, with customisable livery and logo creation tools giving them control of their team’s unique branding. Team Origins provide total customisation of their team’s starting conditions, whether they choose to enter as a total newcomer, or to target an immediate spot amongst the title contenders with major investment and an all-star line-up. Team Principals must also directly manage their stable of sponsors to deliver both engagement opportunities and results to bolster marketability and attract future support. At the pinnacle of motorsport, F1 Team Principals are responsible for ensuring every individual is motivated and believes in their ability to achieve their goals amidst fierce competition. With the introduction of the all new Mentality System, players will have greater understanding than ever before into the personal ambitions and characters of their team. Managing people and personalities, Team Principals will see the impact of their decisions directly influence drivers and staff mentality; prioritising one car’s performance risks building an inter-team rivalry. Failure to keep their stars happy will present rivals with opportunities to poach talent, disrupting the team’s trajectory towards the top. Building their legacy across multiple generations, Team Principals can secure rising stars by recruiting them to the new Affiliates system, allowing young drivers to continue their careers in F2 and F3 whilst receiving training and development from the player’s F1 team. Fans can experience this evolution of the sport across multiple seasons and plot their own route to the top with the option to simulate entire races, build their credentials in the paddock by making the leap to a competitor, or adjust their challenge with difficulty settings.

F1 Manager 2024 is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on July 23rd.