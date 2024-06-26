F1 Manager 2024 is coming to Switch for the first time

Frontier Developments has announced that not only is F1 Manager 2024 hitting PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in July, but also for the first time, Nintendo Switch.

Announced as part of the Frontier Unlocked livestream today (June 26th), the release date will be July 23rd, and as we say, this is a first for the series to come to Nintendo Switch. Frontier says that “Players will experience the ultimate F1 management simulation experience with complete feature parity to other platforms, including the powerful livery and logo creation tools in the brand new Create A Team mode, allowing fans to turn their dream designs to reality.”

Check out the new Nintendo Switch announce trailer, below:

For the very first time players can choose to take their decision making on the go on Nintendo Switch™, as F1 Manager 2024 brings Formula 1 fans closer than ever before to the role of a Team Principal. Taking the lead at one of the ten official F1 constructors or, new for 2024 – their own created team, fans will build their legacy both on and off the track as they strive for success across multiple seasons. Players choosing to create their own constructor can take total control of their team’s starting conditions to set their own challenge, before unleashing their creativity in expansive logo and livery creation tools as they bring their personal racing vision to life. F1 Manager 2024 offers complete feature parity on Nintendo Switch, providing a brand new way to experience every detail of the quintessential F1 management game. When the lights go out, fans will manage each driver’s race using a plethora of commands, with each communicated to them via over 70,000 official team radio lines from the real broadcast alongside the commentary team of Sky Sports F1 pairing David Croft and Karun Chandhok. Reacting to changing track conditions and race incidents, a well-timed strategy change can bring success to within reach, whilst a costly mechanical failure for a rival can create an opportunity for an even greater prize. Players can enjoy every race from a variety of broadcast-style camera angles in real-time, accelerate the action to 16x speed and react to key decisions, or even simulate them entirely.

The deluxe edition is also coming to all platforms and will cost £39.99 / $44.99 / €44.99 (the standard edition is £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99), and adds five “classically inspired” patterns for use in Create a Team mode, and five fictional Race Replay scenarios that offer “unique single-race challenges”.

F1 Manager 2024 is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on July 23rd.