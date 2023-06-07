Frontier Developments has confirmed that F1 Manager 2023 will be released on July 31st on PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X digitally, with a physical version for all console editions to follow at a later date. Pre-order details have also been confirmed, and if you grab F1 Manager 2023: Deluxe Edition (which also features extra content) you can play four days early.

On top of the early access, that deluxe edition also gets you twelve extra scenarios split between the Starting Grid mode and the Race Moments section. These will be things like “what if there was rain in Bahrain?” or “If every car was equal, who would win out?” so if you’re massively into the genre and game, that might be an option for you.

Check out the pre-order trailer below, and official word from the press release about the title:

F1 Manager 2023 brings every lap to life in a stunning broadcast-like visual representation, with drivers going wheel-to-wheel across six F1 Sprint events and all 23 circuits, including the brand-new Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Players can choose to watch the dramatic action unfold across multiple on-board and trackside cameras, plot their strategy from the updated 3D map, or immerse themselves in every heart-in-mouth overtake through the new visor cam. Across every lap, the player’s decision making will be put to the test. Intense battles or a mistake will affect a driver’s confidence, a new system which guides players on the balance between risk and reward on-track. Fluctuating surface and carcass tyre temperatures will challenge Team Principals to react to changing ambient track conditions as they aim to deliver results for the board. Knowing when to push and when to play it safe is more important than ever before, with dramatic overtakes and corner collisions capturing the heightened emotions of every moment. Fans will experience unprecedented control over every facet of their team’s development. The new Sporting Director provides the opportunity to train the team’s pit-crew to mitigate costly mistakes, while drivers now develop following their directed development focus, and players can look to the future with more certainty by scouting talent from the fully simulated F2 and F3 Championships, negotiating contracts for the following season to ensure multi-year success. Vital to improving pace across the course of a season is the development of new car parts, where a balance of considerations between performance, weight and cost will challenge players’ management skills.

