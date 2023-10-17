F1 Manager 2023 is coming to Game Pass this week

Frontier Developments has announced that F1 Manager 2023 will be joining Game Pass for Xbox and PC on October 19th.

It’s been a very sim-racing heavy/friendly month on Xbox Game Pass, as Forza Motorsport just released as well, and now F1 Manager 2023 is joining the fun, offering a management-sim to play as well.

In the returning and improved career mode, Team Principals will take responsibility for every area of their team. At HQ they will define every decision, from designing and researching parts to the recruitment and development of drivers and staff, and the training schedule of their pit-crew as they aim to gain an edge on their rivals in the pitlane. On-track, the action unfolds in a stunning broadcast-style experience, bringing every thrilling moment to life with multiple on-board camera angles including the new visor cam, whilst instructions are relayed using real team radio messages from both race engineer and driver. Also new to F1 Manager 2023 is the brand-new ‘Race Replay’ mode, where fans will rewrite the outcome of every real-world race in the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, using F1 data from each event such as starting grid positions and weather conditions to put players in the same high-pressure environment seen on the pit-wall. New scenarios will be added after future races, including a first under the glittering neon lights of the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Chris White enjoyed the game when he reviewed it, giving it an 8.5/10 saying: “F1 Manager 2023 might not be a vastly different experience from last year, but it does provide an excellent F1 management experience, giving you complete freedom to manage your team exactly how you want. There’s a ton of help on offer if you’re struggling, and you can pass off some of your responsibilities to your team. The visual improvements are noticeable in its overall presentation in races and at the offices, with the new visor cam a great addition that highlights how fast and dangerous F1 can be. Race Replay is a great addition, too, offering fans a chance to relive pivotal moments and aim to do better than the pros”.

The game is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.