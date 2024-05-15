WWE 2K24 adds CM Punk and ECW Superstars from today

2K has today released the ECW Punk Pack for WWE 2K24 which welcomes the return of the best in the world, CM Punk. The hardcore first DLC pack also brings a wealth of ECW legends to the game, included The Dudley Boyz, Sandman, and Terry Funk, along with a Paul Heyman Manager Card for MyFACTION.
CM Punk returned to WWE at last year’s Survivor Series in one of the biggest moments the company has seen in recent years, with fans going ballistic as his signature theme song Cult of Personality hit. Since then, he’s been pissing people off in the best way (we’re looking at you, Drew McIntyre). Punk is a former two-time WWE Champion, three-time World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, Intercontinental Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and two-time Money in the Bank winner. He’s a genuine legend of the industry, and now players can get to play as CM Punk in WWE 2K24.
Along with CM Punk joining WWE 2K24, Bubba Ray and D-Von hit the roster, bringing their ruthlessness in the ring to the game. Sandman, a five-time ECW World Champion was notorious for being one of the most brutal members of the ECW roster, and it’s so cool getting to play as him in WWE 2K24. Perhaps one of the most synonymous players of the hardcore game, Terry Funk, has also arrived in WWE 2K24. Sadly, Funk passed away last year, but the legacy he leaves behind is staggering, wresting across five whole decades and doing everything you could think to do with barbed wire. Finally, there’s a special Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION card which celebrates the smartest figure to ever be a part of the industry.
In keeping with the ECW theme, there are new weapons like the barbed wire baseball bat, light tube, and wooden door. There’s also a locker code (ECWCHAMPS) that will grant players special cards of former ECW Champions “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, Rob Van Dam, and Kane, which will be running until May 31.