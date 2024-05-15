WWE 2K24 adds CM Punk and ECW Superstars from today

2K has today released the ECW Punk Pack for WWE 2K24 which welcomes the return of the best in the world, CM Punk. The hardcore first DLC pack also brings a wealth of ECW legends to the game, included The Dudley Boyz, Sandman, and Terry Funk, along with a Paul Heyman Manager Card for MyFACTION.

CM Punk returned to WWE at last year’s Survivor Series in one of the biggest moments the company has seen in recent years, with fans going ballistic as his signature theme song Cult of Personality hit. Since then, he’s been pissing people off in the best way (we’re looking at you, Drew McIntyre). Punk is a former two-time WWE Champion, three-time World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, Intercontinental Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and two-time Money in the Bank winner. He’s a genuine legend of the industry, and now players can get to play as CM Punk in WWE 2K24.