DLC revealed for WWE 2K24, including CM Punk, Dudley Boys, and Lex Luger

2K has today announced the DLC packs coming to WWE 2K24 after launch, featuring Superstars like CM Punk, Lex Luger, and Post Malone. On top of the already huge roster of over 200 playable Superstars, there will be five additional packs coming between May and November.

The DLC packs will be included in the WWE 2K24 Season Pass, but will also be available to purchase as individual packs upon release. Announced first on last night’s RAW, CM Punk will be coming to WWE 2K24. It makes perfect sense after his huge debut last year, and getting to play as The Best in the World as official inclusion is something many people never thought would ever happen. Along with Punk, players will get the opportunity to step into the ring with the Headbangers, Honky Tonk Man, Terry Funk, Carlito, DDP, Mr Perfect and tons more.

You can check out every Superstar and piece of content coming via DLC to WWE 2K24 below:

ECW Punk Pack – May 2024

CM Punk;

Bubba Ray Dudley;

D-Von Dudley;

Sandman;

Terry Funk;

MyFACTION Content:

ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card;

Superstar Cards.

Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 2024

Post Malone;

Sensational Sherri;

Mosh;

Thrasher;

Honky Tonk Man;

Jimmy Hart Manager;

MyFACTION Content.

Pat McAfee Show Pack – July 2024

Pat McAfee;

Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info;

MyFACTION Content;

Co-Host Manager Cards – stay tuned for more info.

Global Superstars Pack – August 2024

Jade Cargill;

Nia Jax;

Michelle McCool;

Carlito;

Kairi Sane;

Lyra Valkyria;

Dragon Lee;

MyFACTION Content.

WCW Pack – November 2024