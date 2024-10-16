NBA 2K25 Season 2 launches today, new DLC Gravity Ball available soon

2K has officially announced that Season 2 of NBA 2K25 has arrived, bringing plenty of new content including new rewards and music. The new season kicks off just before the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, with Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray headlining proceedings.

“Our partnership with NBA 2K25 for Season 2 just makes sense,” said Ghazi, Founder / CEO at EMPIRE. “It allows for two Bay Area powerhouses to merge music, sports, and tech in an innovative way and create an experience that artists, athletes, and fans can enjoy on and off the court”.

There’s plenty coming to NBA 2K25 Season 2 including the following:

: Players can earn rewards by climbing from Level 1 to Level 40, unlocking items like the Level 20 Stuff the Magic Dragon Mascot, Level 23 Media Day Hairstyle, and the Level 39 Mummy Costume. Season 2 also introduces the 2K x New Balance TWO WXY v5 shoe at Level 32, with designs inspired by ’s gem and diamond tiers. Cap off the Season with the Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker reward, useful for increasing attribute ratings above their max potential. MyTEAM: Season 2 introduces new MyTEAM cards including high-flying players from the modern NBA, Hall of Fame wings with a knack for scoring, and a roster of sharpshooting guards headlined by Jamal Murray. Players can get their MyTEAM lineup locked in for the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season starting with a Level 1 Sapphire Jamal Murray card, which comes with Evolution eligibility to an 89 Overall Ruby. To continue their climb, players can compete to earn cards like Amethyst Obi Toppin at Level 20, Diamond James Worthy at Level 35, and the ultimate Level 40 reward—Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton.

Season 2 includes 40 levels of rewards, and with the Season Pro Pass*, players can unlock an additional 40 levels featuring premium content such as the Moondog Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot skin, the Rocky Denver Nuggets Mascot skin, the Emissive Mummy Costume, up to 45,000 VC, and the Level 40 Pro Pass Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton card. The W Online**: Compete in The W Online as the WNBA Finals approach, earning Halloween-themed cosmetics, VC, and exclusive in-game items like the Sheryl Swoopes Coach Card and Game Changer Jersey. This Season’s rewards also include a Scorpio Hoodie, Witches Hat, and a variety of other exciting gear.

A brand new game has also been announced which is set to take part in NBA 2K25’s The City. Gravity Ball is available as optional paid DLC and features either 3v3 or 5v5 games where players have to win by taking aim at various targets while utilising power-ups. It’ll with cost £6.99 when it launches on October 18.