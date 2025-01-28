WWE 2K25 gets release date and new details

2K has today officially announced details regarding WWE 2K25, as well as revealing when the game will be releasing across the world. The latest instalment in the popular series will be releasing on March 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, whereas the two special editions will come a week early in the form of Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition. There are some exciting new features coming this year, including a brand new mode known as The Island, a 2K Showcase focusing on The Bloodline, and so much more.

“I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25,” said Roman Reigns, the original Tribal Chief. “We’ve been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.”

“WWE 2K25 expands on our winning formula in nearly every aspect of the player experience,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “Our new approach to 2K Showcase and MyRISE storylines really tap into the creativity of the development team, and we’re excited to see our community enjoy these updated features.”

For a breakdown of all of the cool features coming to the game, you can read on to find more:

2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty: The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa’i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a “what if?’ fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store;

The Island: An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and “Rule Beyond the Ring.” Available only on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S;

A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters, spanning multiple generations, features Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and more;

New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon;

MyGM Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show’s roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;

MyFACTION: The collectible, card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes*;

MyRISE: Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women’s or men’s division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars;

Universe: WWE 2K’s sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices;

Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players’ self-expression as they design their own custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more.

Along with this huge wealth of information, it has also been revealed there will be three main editions for players to get their hands on. The Standard Edition will be available for current and last generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. Anyone that pre-orders will get the Wyatt Sicks Pack, featuring all five Superstars, along with Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island. It will release on March 14.

The Deadman Edition will release March 7 and include the Wyatt Sicks Pack, as well as a ton of cool Undertaker-themed items including:

Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker

Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars

A useable Urn object

Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only

Brother Love Manager

Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC.

The Bloodline Edition comes with everything from Deadman Edition as well as the following: