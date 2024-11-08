NBA 2K25: MyTEAM mobile game coming end of November

2K has announced its upcoming free-to-play mobile game NBA 2K25: MyTEAM will be launching on November 29 for iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration for the basketball sim has already started. The game will allow players to build their dream roster from current and iconic players from the sport in their favourite MyTEAM modes, along with the two new modes Showdown and Breakout. Another cool feature is that players can continue to level up through cross-progression via their PlayStation or Xbox account by suncing their accounts together.

The main features for NBA 2K25: MyTEAM on mobile include: