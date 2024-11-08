NBA 2K25: MyTEAM mobile game coming end of November

2K has announced its upcoming free-to-play mobile game NBA 2K25: MyTEAM will be launching on November 29 for iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration for the basketball sim has already started. The game will allow players to build their dream roster from current and iconic players from the sport in their favourite MyTEAM modes, along with the two new modes Showdown and Breakout. Another cool feature is that players can continue to level up through cross-progression via their PlayStation or Xbox account by suncing their accounts together.
The main features for NBA 2K25: MyTEAM on mobile include:
- Auction House. With the re-introduction of the Auction House, players can browse for a coveted player, or place one on the marketplace once again. The Auction House makes collecting convenient and simple, ensuring players are equipped to make a move that helps them dominate the court.
- New Modes: Showdown & Breakout. NBA 2K25: MyTEAM boasts a range of competitive game modes, including the all-new single-player Breakout mode, where players can compete in Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, or shortened Full Lineup games to earn rewards as they move through the board. With new Showdown mode, players can test their skill in head-to-head multiplayer mode and see if their 13-card lineup is up to the challenge.
- Building & Managing the Roster. Players can experiment and strategize with endless MyTEAM lineup combinations and manage their squad with ease from their mobile device anytime, anywhere. Players can challenge others with their thoughtfully curated lineup and earn MyTEAM REP as they complete challenges and games.
- Refreshed Gameplay. The NBA 2K25: MyTEAM experience brings engaging gameplay as players drive to the hoop, crossover defenders and lace silky smooth jumpshots, all brought to life by stunning graphics and visuals. Plus, players can enjoy full Bluetooth controller support for a more immersive gaming experience, giving them the flexibility to play their way.