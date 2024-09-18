MyTEAM features in NBA 2K25 detailed in new Courtside report

2K has today released an in-depth look at all the new features and upgrades coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K25 via a new Courtside Report. With four new game modes, a year-long MyTEAM REP system, plenty of quality of life improvements, the return of Auction House, and more, there’s plenty of reasons for fans of the game and the mode to get excited about.

“Across MyTEAM, we’ve made significant updates with new modes, enhanced features and the implementation of community feedback to create one of the most comprehensive card-collecting experiences on the market,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Implementing community feedback was a major focus this year. We heard 2K players loud and clear and are bringing the Auction House back by popular demand.”

Some of the new modes and live events in MyTEAM in NBA 2K25 include:

Triple Threat Park – the new home for Triple Threat Online where players can meet new players to face off against, with nine courts to choose from.

Breakout – a new single-player experience where players have to try and break out of the game board to earn their reward through a variety of game types.

Showdown – a new win-based multiplayer mode that has evolved from Unlimited, offering amazing rewards for the best players across a 15-tier progression system.

King of the Court – an exclusive event held every Saturday where players must qualify to participate in.

Auction House returns – a place for players to buy, sell, and search for specific cards in one place.

MyTEAM REP – NBA 2K25 gets a reputation system which lasts a year where success doesn’t reset at the end of each Season, featuring tons of rewards for hard work.

Brand new Tutorial – a streamlined approach to teach players how to understand every element of the game, both on and off the court.

You can read all about the features of MyTEAM in NBA 2K25 right here.