2K reveals all the new features coming to The City in NBA 2K25

2K has today revealed details coming to The City in NBA 2K25, featuring the return of MyCOURT and a revamped interactive city. Along with the features mentioned, 2K is also bringing a competitive hub to the Boulevard of Stars, a larger-than-life arena for Proving Grounds, and the iconic MyPARKS from 2K15. It’s also worth mentioning that for the first time ever, The City is going to be available on PC.

“The City for NBA 2K25 has been redesigned with community feedback at the forefront,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “We’ve built a completely new City that is significantly more intimate and accessible, brought back nostalgic fan-favorite experiences, and created new ways to compete for all skill levels. The City in NBA 2K25 provides a greater focus on basketball and a quicker entry into the experience allowing players to seamlessly connect and compete.”

The official run down of all the NBA 2K25 features are detailed below, however, if you would rather watch the big reveal in video form, 2K put out a video which you can watch at the bottom of this article: