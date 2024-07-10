NBA 2K25 cover athletes revealed, including NBA Champion Jayson Tatum

2K has today revealed the cover athletes for NBA 2K25, with three stars featuring over four separate versions of the upcoming release. For the NBA 2K25 Standard Edition, Boston Celtics’ reigning NBA Champion Jayson Tatum will be the cover athlete, as well as being the dual athlete on the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition alongside two-time WNBA MVP and six-time WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces forward will also be on the NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition, which will be available exclusively at GameStop in the US and Canada. Finally, the eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Team and NBA dunk contest legend Vince Carter will be on the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” said Jayson Tatum. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

“Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” said A’ja Wilson. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it in-game.”

“Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career,” said Vince Carter. “Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”

While details are slim regarding what players can expect from NBA 2K25, it’s been announced there will be a sixth era added to MyNBA, a more compact and interactive city, and a release date of September 6.

“In a year that showcases competition at the highest level – and in a play style that is uniquely one’s own – we’re thrilled to share Jayson, A’ja and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing dynasty.”

For UK fans, three editions are now available for pre-order. These are the details: