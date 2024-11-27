NBA 2K25 Season 3 starting November 29th

2K Games has announced the season 3 details for NBA 2K25, as well as the starting date, which is November 29th.

The publisher says: “NBA 2K25 Season 3 brings back 2K’s 12 Days of Giving celebration, featuring new daily winter and holiday-themed surprises starting on December 14. Players can also experience festive new rewards in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyTEAM Mobile, and The W Online, along with a fresh soundtrack update. The Season 3 soundtrack is a specially curated playlist by global superstar A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, featuring 10 tracks from some of his favourite artists. This dynamic blend captures the energy and excitement of the game, setting the tone for thrilling gameplay.”

You cab check out the full details at the courtside report, here.

MyCAREER: In Season 3, a winter wonderland serves as the backdrop for festive rewards, including the Level 14 8×8 4-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle (New Gen Only), Level 23 Jingle Beard, Level 36 Vince Carter Team USA Jersey, Level 39 Mech Helmet, and the Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen Only).

MyTEAM: The Season 3 rewards track begins with a Level 1 Klay Thompson Evo card and culminates in a Galaxy Opal David Robinson at Level 40. Additional highlights include Level 20 Pink Diamond Jae Crowder, Level 35 Pink Diamond Kevin Love, and Option Packs with 90+ and 92+ OVR players.

MyTEAM Mobile: Starting today, the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM experience is now on mobile! Available on iOS and Android, players can collect their favourite NBA superstars and manage their lineup on the go as they compete in various formats, including the all-new Showdown and Breakout modes. Sync progress between consoles and mobile devices and earn MyTEAM REP and Season XP from anywhere. To mark the launch of NBA 2K25 MyTEAM, players can unlock an exclusive Pink Diamond Trae Young* card for their lineup by downloading and playing a game.

Season 3 Pro Pass: With Pro Pass in Season 3 comes 40 additional levels of rewards, including Automatic Rewards like the Pink Diamond Bronny James Jr. and Phoenix Suns Holiday Mascot. Reach Level 40 to claim all and unlock a Pro Pass Galaxy Opal David Robinson, HOF Badge Option Packs, and 90+ OVR Player Option Packs.

The W Online: Celebrate the recent New York Liberty Championship run with all-new festive gear for the holidays, useful consumables, and other Weekly and Season rewards. Season 3 features rewards like a Rhyne Howard Jersey Dress, Emissive Cat Helmet, and Tamika Catchings Coach Card.

2K Beats: A playlist curated by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie showcases tracks from an array of artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Sheff G, enhancing the in-game experience with dynamic music.

NBA 2K25 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X, as well as Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4.