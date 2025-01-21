PGA Tour 2K25 gameplay trailer shows off updated visuals

2K Games has released a new trailer for PGA Tour 2K25, which shows off the updated visuals for the latest game in the series.

As usual there are multiple editions of the game coming, which you can check out on the official site. There’s a Deluxe Edition (digital only), Legend Edition (digital only), and of course the standard edition which is digital or physical, and coming on Friday, February 28th. The special editions come with various extras, from cosmetics to full season passes.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Transporting players to some of the most iconic courses and tournaments on the PGA TOUR alongside cover pros Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as rising star Rose Zhang, the trailer shows off enhanced graphics and new game features, including the new EvoSwing mechanic and Perfect Swing. Iconic Majors, including the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, as well as PGA TOUR tournaments such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and more are shown in stunning detail, as PGA TOUR pros and custom MyPLAYERS alike tee off and sink putts. Commentators and crowd reactions celebrate a clean drive onto the fairway, and rebuke a sharp slice into the crowd, while XP bonuses, earned attribute points, and skill tree unlocks reward player progress.

Cross platform matchmaking for ranked play is coming back, as well. The main new gameplay aspect 2K is keen to stress, is the new “Evoswign” mechanic. The publisher explains: “The new EvoSwing mechanic is complemented by new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements. As evident in the trailer, with EvoSwing, a player’s swing is broken down into four components: contact, rhythm, transition and swing path, which are measured and rewarded (or penalized) accordingly. Perfect Swing makes its debut in PGA TOUR 2K25, presenting an all new difficulty setting that reduces the material impact of external factors on a player’s swing, a truly accessible setting that allows both new and experienced players to enjoy the thrill of hitting fairways and greens like a champion.”

PGA Tour 2K25 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 28th.