Mafia: The Old Country gets first look trailer

2K Games and developer Hangar 13 have revealed a first look at 2025’s Mafia: The Old Country, which the team says is coming in “Summer”.

The publisher says that the game is a “linear, narrative-drive game”, which suggests that Mafia: The Old Country may be swapping out the more open worlds of the previous games for a tighter one.

2K says: ” Marking the start of a new crime saga for the acclaimed Mafia franchise, Mafia: The Old Country is an all-new story set in the Mafia universe, harkening back to the roots of organized crime with a compelling new cast of characters.”

Check out the trailer, below:

As a linear, narrative-driven game, Mafia: The Old Country is a focused package perfect for fans looking to engross themselves in an unfamiliar world of danger and intrigue. The graphically stunning cinematic experience features a story grounded in the brutal world of organized crime that authentically immerses players with dangerous combat systems featuring high-stakes, grounded stealth and gunplay mechanics. Mafia: The Old Country introduces a new, original protagonist for players to embody. Enzo’s story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars. Through grit and determination, Enzo has survived a childhood of indentured labour in Sicily’s hellish sulfur mines. Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi’s crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself. By swearing an oath, Enzo has committed himself to the Torrisi family’s code of honour, with all the power and hardship it entails. He must never forget this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

“Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime,” said Nick Baynes, President of Hangar 13, “Everyone at Hangar 13 is committed to creating the most authentic and intense story of the franchise, and we can’t wait for players to experience the journey with Enzo.”

Mafia: The Old Country is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025.