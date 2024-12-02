2K and Firaxis reveal Civilization 7 opening cinematic

2K Games along with developer Firaxis Games have released the opening cinematic for highly anticipated 2025 title, Civilization 7.

The team says: “Voiced-over by Civilization VII-narrator Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars” franchise), the opening cinematic takes viewers on a journey through the Ages. As a lone farmer uncovers a buried and rusted saber, we see its history unfold. The saber passes from one generation to the next, across different cultures and regions of the world, illuminating a central theme of the game – that history is built in layers.”

Check out the opening below:

In addition to the opening cinematic, the main theme for Civilization VII, “Live Gloriously,” was also revealed. Composer Christopher Tin shares: “With ‘Live Gloriously,’ I wanted to capture universal themes of hope, heroism and mortality that have resonated across history. You’ll hear words from The Iliad, Beowulf, Popol Vuh and Ramayana, delivering a beautiful sense of gravity and emotion that embodies the story of humanity.”

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer. Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.

Civilization 7 is coming to PC and consoles on February 11th, 2025.