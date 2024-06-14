TopSpin 2K25 adding Jannik Sinner and Gucci-themed court

2K Games has announced that TopSpin 2K25 has been updated to include world number 1, Jannik Sinner, but also with a Gucci-themed court.

Here’s the lowdown on the Gucci goodies, from the press release:

Gucci and tennis go hand-in-hand, dating back to the meshing of high fashion and sports sneakers with the release of the “Tennis” shoe in 1977. Gucci apparel from the newly-announced Gucci Tennis collection, including Gucci Ace sneakers (unisex), shorts with Gucci Web stripe (men’s), Polo Shirt with Gucci Web stripe (men’s), Gucci Pleated Skirt (women’s), and Gucci Polo (women’s), both with Gucci Web stripe details, will become available as in-game items exclusively in TopSpin 2K25 on June 25, 2024 as rewards for winning matches in the TopSpin 2K25 World Tour Gucci Tennis Cup.

The Gucci Tennis Cup will run during the following times:

June 27th to July 4th, 2024

July 11th to July 18th, 2024

July 25th to August 1st, 2024

August 8th to August 15th, 2024

From June 20th, the roster will be updated with Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner. 2K says that “The Italian Sinner notably carried custom Gucci bags at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2023, combining incredible on-court skill with cutting-edge fashion sense. Players can play as Sinner or one of 25 other pros, or as custom MyPLAYERs, to take on friends around the globe with cross-platform support enabled.”

Sinner will be free to download for all players, as will the G-Court. This is “An original design created in collaboration with Gucci specifically for TopSpin 2K25, the G-Court is a new grass court based in Italy, and includes Gucci branding. This court will be available in Exhibition mode as well as in World Tour for a limited-time through the Gucci Tennis Cup”, says 2K.

TopSpin 2K25 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.