TopSpin 2K25 game modes revealed

2K games and developer Hangar 13 have revealed the TopSpin 2K25 game modes, including the online modes for when it releases, later this month.

It all was announced via the latest Centre Court Report, called “Meet the Modes”, in which developers Remi Ercolani, Game Director and Jesse Scott, Associate Principal Designer walked us through the player journey, starting out “at the TopSpin Academy where players can master core gameplay mechanics”.

Check out the video, below:

TopSpin 2K25 games modes include MyCareer, 2K Tour, World Tour, MyPlayers, and TopSpin Academy, and we’ve got the lowdown on them all, via the latest press release.

Guided by the voice of tennis icon John McEnroe, TopSpin Academy leads players through Basic Lessons demonstrating fundamentals such as positioning, timing and shot selection, followed by Advanced Lessons that teach advanced techniques such as power serves, lob shots and more, as well as Playstyle Lessons, which show off the strengths and weaknesses of various playstyles players can chose to apply when building their custom MyPLAYER. Players may then wish to jump into Exhibition matches. Offline Exhibition matches include single player singles or single player doubles with an AI partner, as well as local multiplayer singles or doubles with human partners, supporting up to four players. Online Exhibition multiplayer with skill-based random matchmaking will also be available at launch, supporting cross-platform play, with multiplayer between friends planned for the near future. For players who have developed their skills in TopSpin Academy and practiced in Exhibition matches, the next step offers three options: 2K Tour, MyCAREER and World Tour. In 2K Tour, players select one of the licensed pros and go online to challenge another player and their selected pro. Each day, certain featured pros and objectives offer players the opportunity to earn points and climb the 2K Tour leaderboard.

The TopSpin 2K25 game modes have similar ideas to the NBA 2K titles, it seems. The press release continues:

MyCAREER presents players with the opportunity to create their own custom MyPLAYER and rise through the Men’s or Women’s Tour rankings by competing in a series of small to large tournaments, including all four Grand Slam® tournaments, while chasing the World #1 ranking. Incorporating a wide variety of unique hairstyles, skin tones, body types, prosthetics, apparel, animations and play style options, MyPLAYERs offer players the opportunity to truly customize their appearance and experience. In addition to customizing their MyPLAYER and demonstrating the skills they’ve developed, players will also need to engage in a bit of athlete management in MYCAREER, as they decide which events to play and skip, and manage fatigue and energy levels. After building up a MyPLAYER in MyCAREER, World Tour is the ultimate test. In World Tour, players take their custom MyPLAYER online to challenge other MyPLAYERs. By winning matches and tournaments, players earn Tournament Points, climb the global leaderboard, and claim glory. By playing and winning matches and tournaments in any game mode, players earn XP and VC. XP can be used to improve MyPLAYER attributes and unlock coaches and fittings to define play style, while VC can also be used to redistribute MyPLAYER attribute points, hire coaches, purchase fittings, animations, and apparel to give MyPLAYERs a striking fashion sense, and more.

TopSpin 2K25 is coming to Xbox and PlayStation on April 26th, but the Deluxe and Grand Slam editions will get you “up to” three days early access from April 23rd.