TopSpin 2K25 roster announced, includes legends of the Sport

2K has announced the TopSpin 2K25 roster, and it’s got a total of 25 playable pros at launch, with post-launch pros to be announced.

The TopSpin 2K25 roster includes legends of the game such as Federer, Samprass, Agasssi, Graf, and a lot more. 2K says “In addition to Standard Edition and digital-only Grand Slam® Edition cover icons Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and Deluxe Edition cover stars Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe, a who’s who of past and present titans of the court”.

Here’s the full list, then:

Roger Federer

Serena Williams

Carlos Alcaraz

Iga Świątek

Frances Tiafoe

Andre Agassi

Andy Murray

Belinda Bencic

Ben Shelton

Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff

Daniil Medvedev

Emma Raducanu

John McEnroe

Karolina Pliskova

Leylah Fernandez

Madison Keys

Maria Sharapova

Matteo Berrettini

Naomi Osaka

Paula Badosa

Pete Sampras

Sloane Stephens

Steffi Graf

Taylor Fritz

Elsewhere, while also confirming the TopSpin 2K25 roster, 2K also confirmed the list of licensed brands that’ll be int he game, in order to offer a “true-to-life presentation of pros’ on-court uniforms, as well as a variety of customization options for unique MyPLAYERs”. Again, the publisher says there are “more to come”, but for now the list is:

adidas

Asics

Babolat

Castore

Fila

Free People Movement

Goodr

Head

Hugo Boss

Lacoste

Lululemon

Market

New Balance

Nike

On

Original Penguin

Prince

Tecnifibre

Uniqlo

Wilson

Yonex

Developer by Hangar 13, the Grand Slam edition will be available on April 23rd, giving players three days early access ahead of the standard and cross-generation editions of the game. Otherwise, those versions will be available to play on April 26th.

It’s been quite a while since the days of TopSpin and Virtua Tennis squaring off against one another in the charts, so it’s great to see TopSpin back again.

TopSpin 2K25 is coming to PS4, PS5, and Xbox on April 26th.