TopSpin 2K25 roster announced, includes legends of the Sport

2K has announced the TopSpin 2K25 roster, and it’s got a total of 25 playable pros at launch, with post-launch pros to be announced.
The TopSpin 2K25 roster includes legends of the game such as Federer, Samprass, Agasssi, Graf, and a lot more. 2K says “In addition to Standard Edition and digital-only Grand Slam® Edition cover icons Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and Deluxe Edition cover stars Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe, a who’s who of past and present titans of the court”.
Here’s the full list, then:
- Roger Federer
- Serena Williams
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Iga Świątek
- Frances Tiafoe
- Andre Agassi
- Andy Murray
- Belinda Bencic
- Ben Shelton
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Coco Gauff
- Daniil Medvedev
- Emma Raducanu
- John McEnroe
- Karolina Pliskova
- Leylah Fernandez
- Madison Keys
- Maria Sharapova
- Matteo Berrettini
- Naomi Osaka
- Paula Badosa
- Pete Sampras
- Sloane Stephens
- Steffi Graf
- Taylor Fritz
Elsewhere, while also confirming the TopSpin 2K25 roster, 2K also confirmed the list of licensed brands that’ll be int he game, in order to offer a “true-to-life presentation of pros’ on-court uniforms, as well as a variety of customization options for unique MyPLAYERs”. Again, the publisher says there are “more to come”, but for now the list is:
- adidas
- Asics
- Babolat
- Castore
- Fila
- Free People Movement
- Goodr
- Head
- Hugo Boss
- Lacoste
- Lululemon
- Market
- New Balance
- Nike
- On
- Original Penguin
- Prince
- Tecnifibre
- Uniqlo
- Wilson
- Yonex
Developer by Hangar 13, the Grand Slam edition will be available on April 23rd, giving players three days early access ahead of the standard and cross-generation editions of the game. Otherwise, those versions will be available to play on April 26th.
It’s been quite a while since the days of TopSpin and Virtua Tennis squaring off against one another in the charts, so it’s great to see TopSpin back again.
TopSpin 2K25 is coming to PS4, PS5, and Xbox on April 26th.