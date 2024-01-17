TopSpin 2K25 announced via teaser trailer, is “coming soon”

2K Games has announced the first new game in the TopSpin series since 2011 with a teaser trailer, and TopSpin 2K25 is “coming soon”.

It seems to have been slightly rebranded, as it was previously known as “Top Spin” and numbered, but to fit in with the other 2K Sports titles, this one is called TopSpin 2K25, which at least means it’ll be coming some time this year. The last title was developed by the 2K Czech team (better known for the Mafia series of games), but this new title is being developed by Hangar 13, a studio which has also previously developed the Mafia games series (such as Mafia: Definitive Edition).

Check out the teaser trailer, below:

The world of tennis and 2K have collided! Today, 2K revealed the return of TopSpin with the teaser trailer for TopSpin 2K25, the next must-play sports game from 2K that fully immerses fans into the world of tennis.

The last game was Top Spin 4, released in March 2011, and for a long time it was Top Spin and Virtua Tennis going at it for the spot of being everyone’s favourite Tennis game. This teaser was pretty timely, really, as it was released during the Australian Open. 2K says that “More information on TopSpin 2K25, including further Grand Slams and Tournaments to come, stay tuned. In the meantime, fans can visit https://topspin.2k.com/, follow @TopSpin2K on social media and join the conversation using the hashtag #TopSpin2K25″.

On the official website, there’s not a huge amount of information to glean right now. There’s a newsletter to sign up for, and the Hangar 13 logo at least confirms the developer in charge of this one. The other 2K Sports titles have come to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Windows PCs, so there’s a good chance that TopSpin might follow the same route, but we’ll have to wait and see, it seems.

TopSpin 2K25 is coming soon.