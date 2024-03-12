TopSpin 2K25 gets release date

During today’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, 2K has announced a release date for its upcoming tennis sim TopSpin 2K25. Players will be able to get their hands on it when the game releases on April 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Boasting a roster of over 24 playable pros, TopSpin Academy training center voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, competitive single-player, and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam tournaments, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 will have tennis fans and sports gamers alike stepping onto the virtual court. RALLY ON!

“It has been several years since the last iteration of TopSpin and we’re proud to introduce TopSpin 2K25 while the popularity of tennis is at its peak,” said Remi Ercolani, Gaming Director at Hangar 13. “TopSpin 2K25 captures the spirit and the culture of the sport, offering deep personalization and enhanced gameplay. The team and I are proud to share TopSpin 2K25 with the world and look forward to seeing players enjoy the game.”

There are plenty of cool features coming to TopSpin 2K25, such as MyCAREER which sees you go from an up-and-coming pro on a path to become a Grand Slam champion. There will be a host of courts to play on including 15 real-life venues; multiple legends of the sport like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Andre Agassi; online courts which see players take on the World Tour and 2K Tour; a training mode led by John McEnroe; an impressive soundtrack; and MyPLAYER which features a ton of customisation options.

TopSpin 2K25 will feature Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the cover of the Standard Edition and the digital only Grand Slam Edition, while the Deluxe Edition will feature current stars Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe. What’s more, players who pre-order either the Grand Slam Edition and Deluxe Edition will get early access from April 23.

You can check out the official website for more information about the different editions.