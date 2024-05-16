Assassin’s Creed Shadows revealed, coming on November 15th

Ubisoft has fully revealed Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the next major title in the series, and it’s coming on November 15th. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X, as well as PC, and also Macs that have Apple Silicon chips, and of course will be available via the Ubisoft Store as well as Epic Games.

As with many big titles these days, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will also be available three days early (on November 12th) if you get the Ultimate Edition of the game, which also includes “the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack and 3 days early access to the game. The Ultimate Pack will contain the Sekiryu Character Pack (Naoe and Yasuke outfit and weapon, trinket and mount), the Sekiryu Hideout Pack, 5 Skill points and a Red and black photo mode filter.”

As Naoe and Yasuke, players can master two complementary playstyles, with each character featuring their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe’s stealth skills or Yasuke’s combat prowess, players will have plenty of ways to approach objectives. With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision. The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies’ network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialised skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customisable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

As well as the Ultimate Edition, there will be a Gold edition which includes “the base game, the Season Pass (including a bonus quest with additional unlockable content as well as two upcoming expansions) and 3 days early access to the game”, and there will also be the Collector’s Edition, which will include “the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, physical content and 3 days early access to the game. The physical content will be a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe & Yasuke Figurine, life-size Naoe’s Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, an 84 pages collector’s artbook and 2 sumi-e lithographs.”

Ubisoft also adds that the first gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be revealed in June.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Mac on November 15th.