Deathbound is coming to console as well as PC in 2024

Deathbound is an intriguing new Soulslike from Brazilian developer Trialforge Studio, which we previewed back in January. Polish-based publisher Tate Multimedia has today confirmed that in addition to the Steam release, Deathbound will also come to console this year.

It’s set in a brutal, techno-magical world called Ziêminal where the Church of Death and the Cult of Life are locked in a perpetual war. You play as a vessel that can house the souls of multiple allen warriors from both sides of the conflict, but the twist is that you’ll need them to work together in order to maximise your power and make use of powerful Morph attacks.

These fallen characters can be aligned closely or not inside the vessel, the results of which can lead to synergies both good and bad. Aligning two fallen warriors with the same ideologies can result in powerful synergistic attacks, while doing the opposite can have detrimental repercussions.

Being able to switch between the fallen, thus altering the appearance, skills, and stats of the vessel, is one of Deathbound’s most interesting features. It’s similar to Mortal Shell but with a deeper and more complex system, further bolstered by the use of special items and trinkets that you can find in the world. The combat feels pretty good despite not being fully optimised yet, and the punishing difficulty is sure to appeal to fans of the Soulslike genre who are craving their next big challenge.

The preview version we played was a very early build, and although it showed promise it still needed a fair bit of work. That said, the world and its unique history got our attention, and we’ll be diving into Deathbound when it launches on PC and console later on in 2024.

Deathbound is developed by Trialforge Studios and published by Tate Multimedia and will be available in 2024. You can play the demo on Steam right now.