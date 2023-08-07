Action RPG title Deathbound announced for 2024

A new Action-RPG called Deathbound has been announced, and it looks like it’s aiming squarely for fans of the Soulslike market.

Described as being set in “a brutal reality where Life and Death were never more conflicted”, the duo of Tate Multimedia and Trialforge Studio say you will “absorb the essence of fallen warriors, and uncover the secrets hidden within a techno-medieval world brimming with relentless creatures”.

We’ve got the new announcement trailer below, which looks pretty damn good, as well as a lengthy description of the game from the press release. Check it out:

Deathbound is set in a crumbling civilization where the clash between fanatical faith and unnatural science decimated the world of Ziêminal and the great city of Akratya. Throughout their crusade, players will encounter ruthless monsters who will test the will and valor of all who knock at their door. Within Ziêminal, there is no good nor evil, only justifications. Akratya is a vile and dangerous city. It will take more than the traditional sword-and-shield to conquer, let alone survive. Deathbound features a unique Binding System allowing players to absorb the essence of the fallen warriors found throughout the world. Essence offers the opportunity to craft catered playstyles through a diverse range of skills and abilities, as well as form a party. Through dynamic transformation, players can switch between the heroes in a party at any time and adapt to the many perilous situations they will find themselves in. Binding also allows players to deliver devastating Morphstrikes using the combined powers of all the absorbed fallen. The line between life and death is razor-thin. A carefully executed Morphstrike can change the tide of battle. The memories and identities of the fallen will be uncovered through Binding as well. In addition to the environment and items, essence will reveal the narrative behind the world of Ziêminal and its inhabitants. Though players must tread carefully when Binding, as not all heroes converge harmoniously. The conflicts caused by divergent essences absorbed will greatly impact the gameplay and narrative alike.

From the list of key features it definitely sounds like you’ll be going after big bosses, though there’s mention of a “party system that allows players to craft a playstyle through talent trees” and that you can switch ” between fallen warriors to harness their skills and abilities”. The developer also explains that each party member’s affiliation in life will affect their synergy in death.

We’ll find out more, probably, as we get nearer to the release date, which is set for some time in 2024.