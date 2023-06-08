Lies of P gets release date, demo available now

NEOWIZ has revealed the release date for Lies of P at the Summer Game Fest 2023, and it’ll be coming September 19. Not only did an official date get announced, a new gameplay trailer was released to celebrate, along with a public demo that is now live. Pre-orders are also available for the digital standard edition and deluxe editions.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action Souls-like game set in the dark, Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat. Once a beautiful city, Krat has become a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. Play as P, a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his unrelenting journey to find Geppetto and finally become human. Lies of P presents an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat and character customization systems, and a gripping story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes. Just remember: in a world filled with lies, no one can be trusted…

The gameplay demo will give players early access to the first two chapters, including “challenging boss encounters, introductions to key characters, and unique areas to explore.” There’s hours of gameplay where players can also explore the primary hub area, the Hotel Krat.

“We’re beyond excited to announce that Lies of P will launch September 19th on console and PC and that fans everywhere can play the demo now,” said Jiwon Choi, Lies of P Project Director. “We hope the experience delivers on our creative approach to the Souls-like genre and interpretation of the Pinocchio lore– and looking forward to seeing the response from our incredible community.”

The game will release September 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch the gameplay trailer below: