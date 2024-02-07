Lies of P and Wo Long DLC collaboration coming next week

NeoWiz has announced that its collaboration DLC between Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming on February 14th, and shared a new trailer revealing that date.

The collaboration will be a free update on that date, and in the new trailer we get to see the “exclusive Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive weapon and Armour of the Honourable and Bandana of the Honourable costume”. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition launches today, which features the DLC for that game, including two weapons from Lies of P, which were added to Wo Long back in September 2023.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Lies of P is set in the Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat, a once beautiful city that has become a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. Play as a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his unrelenting journey to find Geppetto and finally learn what it means to be human. Lies of P presents an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat and character customization systems, and a gripping story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human the protagonist becomes. Just remember: in a world filled with lies, no one can be trusted…

We adored Lies of P, with Mick saying “there’s so much atmosphere, story, personality, and creativity in it that it’s hard to mind too much. Its obtuseness might put off newcomers a little, but then this is not a game built to be anyone’s first Soulslike. It’s incredibly hard at times, but veterans of the genre will fall in love with every aspect of it. Lies of P is a staggering achievement for Neowiz, and one of the very best “non-FromSoft” Soulslikes I’ve ever played” in his review, which he scored 10/10.

Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.