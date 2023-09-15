Lies of P Humanity | How to increase Humanity

As with many Soulslikes, Lies of P features a hidden mechanic that affects the world state, ending, and how NPCs react to P. It’s known as Humanity, and there’s no easy way to track it. In fact, the most useful way is to pet the Hotel cat, Spring. If the furry feline responds nicely, then P is appearing more human. If not, then you’ve got some more lying to do. Here’s how to track and increase your Humanity in Lies of P.

How do I track my Humanity?

Besides Spring’s disposition, there is another way to track Humanity. Although Krat is set in a fantasy version of 19th Century Europe, it borrows elements from our world. Notably, it makes mention of an artist called D. Gray, blatantly based on Dorian Gray from Oscar Wilde’s A Picture of Dorian Gray. In this classic novel, socialite Gray has a cursed painting that ages instead of him, but which will reverse its effects if he ever lets his vanity get the better of him and looks at it.

After defeating the Eldest Brother of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood at the end of Area V, you’ll enter a bar where they’ve strung up a puppet. In the backroom to the left, you’ll find the painting of a young boy, Gepetto’s son. When you return to Gepetto, he’ll ask you to hang it. And now whenever P lies, the painting’s nose will grow, just like Pinocchio’s in the original tale. The more you lie, the more human you’ll appear, and the longer the painting’s nose will get.

Lies of P | How to increase Humanity

As mentioned, the primary way is to lie. You’ll be given many opportunities to either tell the truth or lie, which will directly affect the World State and P’s Humanity. For best results it’s better to always lie when you have the option, especially as many NPCs will look unfavourably upon you if they know you’re a puppet.

You can also play Records you’ve found on the gramophone in Hotel Krat, or use gestures in certain places. For example, if you clap for Venigni or pay your respects to Sophia, you’ll sometimes receive message saying either “Your springs are reacting” or “the Ergo is responding”. This means your Humanity has increased.

And there you have it. Now you know how to increase your Humanity in Lies of P. Check out the full review here, and have a look at our other Lies of P guides below.