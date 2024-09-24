Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon | How to unlock the Warden Archetype

The final promised DLC for Remnant 2 is finally here, rounding off the expansion pass in style with a whole new area and main quest to follow in N’Erud, a load of new equipment, some endgame additions and even a new Boss Rush Mode. But for all the build-crafters out there, the big draw is the new Archetype. Read on to find out how to unlock the Warden Archetype in Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon.

Warning: There may be spoilers ahead.

Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon | How to find the Warden Archetype

Unlike the Invoker in The Forgotten Kingdom, the Warden requires a little less pixel-hunting. It does still require some luck – as I found while leaping off cliffs with the new glider and following the tell-tale flumes of steam. The Dark Horizon introduces a novel way to get around: at certain points, N’Erudian gliders will appear to help you navigate the treacherous lakes of poisonous gunk that cover the base of the biome. It’s given a boost by floating it into rising steam columns, which is always a sign that there’s something worth finding – especially when there are a few columns in a row.

First, you’ll need to play through the first area of Devoid Quietus, as Remnant 2 never puts its Archetypes in the first overworld. You’ll eventually reach the Withered Necropolis and a Worldstone checkpoint named “Waylaid Conservatory”, where the Gardener awaits to give you a little exposition. Go past him and you’ll see glider point over a short gap. Cross that, kill or run past the enemies, and follow the curve of the map veering right.

You’ll come to an open plateau with another glider point being observed by two enemies. It marks it as unusual, since these enemies are simply standing and staring at it instead of roaming. Kill them all and approach the glider, and if you look right you’ll see that while there’s nothing immediately obvious, there is a massive opening between the cliff faces.

Leap off and keep right, and as you round the cliff you’ll see two plumes of steam. You want to reach the second one, which will launch you up within reach of a lit cave mouth. Head inside, kill anything that moves, and take a left. You’ll cross a long bridge (which gives you a view of the Custodian where you first entered the area), and descend into a short cavern.

You can’t miss the item you need, as it’s suspended in a column of yellow light. It’s called the “Weathered Mechanism”, and you need to take it to Wallace in Ward 13 to craft the Command Module – and the Warden Archetype is yours.

What is the Warden Archetype?

Much like the invoker, the Warden is a support Archetype built with utility in mind. It’s designed for survivability above all, and pairs incredibly well with the Engineer, Medic, and Alchemist.

Prime Perk: Dynamic

After 10 seconds of not being damaged, the Warden generates a Shield for 10.3% of their Max Health over 2 seconds.

Increases the base N’Erudian Energy Reserves for the Drone and Engineer’s Turret by 25%.

Skill 1: Drone: Shield

Deploy Shield Drone with 125 Energy Reserves to follow and protect its Warded Target.

The Warded Target gains increased Damage Reduction by 10%. When the Warded Target is noit at Max Shield Capacity, the Drone consumes 25 Energy to grant a Shield for 8.2% of the target’s Max Health every 2 seconds. Shields from the Drone last until removed by damage, Warded Target is altered, or the Drone is stowed.

When idle for 5 seconds, the Drone goes dormant, then gains 1.2% Energy Regen per second. When depleted of Energy the Drone goes inactive, then gains 1.8% Energy Regen per second until fully recharged.

Single Press: Drone alters its Warded Target to the targeted ally. Max 1 Shield Drone per target.

Double Tap: Drone returns to the Warden and remains by their side.

Hold: Stow Drone to gain 4.8% Energy Regen per second.

Skill 2: Drone: Heal

Deploy Heal Drone with 125 Energy Reserves to follow and protect its Warded Target.

The Warded Target gains increased Relic Use Speed by 10%. When the Warded Target is not at Max Health, the Drone consumes 15 Energy to heal 10.25% of the target’s Max Health once every second. Shields from the Drone last until removed by damage, Warded Target is altered, or the Drone is stowed.

When idle for 5 seconds, the Drone goes dormant, then gains 1.2% Energy Regen per second. When depleted of Energy the Drone goes inactive, then gains 1.8% Energy Regen per second until fully recharged.

Single Press: Drone alters its Warded Target to the targeted ally. Max 1 Shield Drone per target.

Double Tap: Drone returns to the Warden and remains by their side.

Hold: Stow Drone to gain 4.8% Energy Regen per second.

Skill 3: Drone: Combat

Deploy Combat Drone with 125 Energy Reserves to follow and protect its Warded Target.

The Warded Target gains increased Fire Rate and Total Melee Speed by 10%, and decreased Firearm Charge time by 10%. While in combat, the Drone attacks the Warded Target’s focused enemy, consuming 10 Energy per barrage.

When idle for 5 seconds, the Drone goes dormant, then gains 1.2% Energy Regen per second. When depleted of Energy the Drone goes inactive, then gains 1.8% Energy Regen per second until fully recharged.

Single Press: Drone alters its Warded Target to the targeted ally. Max 1 Shield Drone per target.

Double Tap: Drone returns to the Warden and remains by their side.

Hold: Stow Drone to gain 4.8% Energy Regen per second.

The Warden has four intrinsic perks, as follows:

Damage Perk – Galvanise: Grants a 2.5% increase to all damage. Increases with Warden level.

Team Perk – Safeguard: The Warden’s Drone grants 1 stack of Bulwark to its Warded Target.

Utility Perk – Contingency: When the Warden’s Health drops below 25%, gain a Shield for 25.8% of Max Health. Lasts 10 seconds. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Relic Perk – Energize: On Relic Use, grants a Shield for 25.8% of Max Health. Cannot stack with itself. Lasts 10 seconds or until Shield is removed by damage.

The Warden also has the Trait card, Barrier, which increases Shield amount by 1% and increases per Trait Point spent.

