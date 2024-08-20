Black Myth: Wukong | Ring the Bell Guide

Black Myth: Wukong is a pretty challenging game. It might not be as tough as your average Soulslike, but it’s packed with bosses and monsters and trials to overcome. A lot of these enemies use attacks that utilise the Four Banes of Fire, Thunder, Ice, and Poison -but luckily there are ways to avoid taking too much of a pasting from elemental attacks. There are Mantles, you see, similar to the mechanic in Monster Hunter World, that you can wear for a limited time to avoid elemental damage. The first protects against fire, which is handy considering how many bosses use fire as their main element. Read on to find out how to complete the Ring the Bell puzzle and find the Fireproof Mantle in Black Myth: Wukong.

The Fireproof Mantle is a reward for defeating Elder Jinchi, a secret boss in Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong, although you can return later if you miss it the first time through. But reaching Elder Jinchi takes a little time. You’ll need to ring three huge bells, which you’ll usually find after boss battles.

The Three Bells

Bell number one can be found in the Forest of Wolves directly after the Guangzhi boss fight. He’s a tough opponent early on, but after overcoming his fiery staff attacks you can find the bell in the clearing where you fight him.

The second bell can be found in Bamboo Grove, near the Snake Trail Keeper’s Shrine, directly after defeating Guangmou. You’ll see a wide set of steps leading out of his boss area; follow them to find the bell at the top.

And the third and final bell is found after defeating the first really tough boss fight of Chapter 1. You’ll need to progress to the Marsh of the White Mist Keeper’s Shrine and defeat the Whiteclad Noble, a two-phase boss battle against a lightning-fast opponent. Once you’ve defeated him, head through Black Wind Cave and you’ll find the bell in a clearing protected by four wolf guai. Beside it, you’ll note a hanged warrior. Ring the bell and prepare for another fight.

Beating Elder Jinchi

The Elder Jinchi is a huge boss that looks like the Wandering Wight you may have seen earlier. He hits incredibly hard, with large 360-degree swings and a ground-punch skill that does huge AoE damage if you’re too close. He is pretty slow though, and his most damaging attack is an energy blast that does serious damage but is quite easy to avoid thanks to its long wind-up.

You’ll notice zombie-like dudes wandering around him. They won’t attack you and will endlessly respawn so don’t waste time killing them. However, Jinchi will use them at certain points in the battle. Firstly, when you get him down to around 50% health he’ll float off the ground and become unreachable, while sacrificing these followers to heal fully. You can cast Immobilise on him to interrupt it, so I’d advise saving it until this point.

He will also cause them to run at you and explode, which is easily avoidable, but does a lot of damage if you mess up and get cornered. He’ll also do a huge jump attack after the last one explodes which will knock you down and deal a lot of damage. However, once you beat him, you’ll be sent back to the clearing with the third bell.

How to get the Fireproof Mantle

When you arrive back in the clearing with a sore head, your attention will be drawn to the hanged warrior. They will begin to effervesce as dead things do in this world, rewarding you with the Fireproof Mantle.

The usefulness of this item can’t be overstated. You’ll need full Qi to use it, but Qi builds up very quickly during combat. When you throw it on, you’ll be surrounded by a watery visual effect and 100% of burn damage will be negated until it runs out. It’s incredibly useful against the final boss of Chapter 1, who employs massive fire damage for the whole fight.

So there you go: that’s how to ring the bell and get the Fireproof Mantle in Black Myth: Wukong. Why not check o9ut our review of the game or see our other guides for more hints and tips?